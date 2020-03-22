At first it was just a business idea. Then it became the latest new thing. Just-in-time inventory would revolutionize businesses that depended on ordering or shipping supplies.
The theory was simple enough. The old method of buying a bunch of something was to buy it far ahead of time, and in bulk. It was just like a shopping run to Costco. There, you can’t buy just one pair of gloves because they come three-to-a-package. Same with peanut butter. Small things come in jumbo packages. The merchants want us to load up on stuff because it bulks up their bottom line. It can be cheaper for buyers too, if they’re buying stuff that has a long shelf life.
Are you having a tough time finding toilet paper? Then try buying it wholesale. There’s even a brand of “Aspen” toilet paper. Why not? A tree and place that gave its name to a car, several movies and a few perfumes produces a “brand” that can be affixed to toilet paper too.
But watch out. It requires a loft-worth of space to store it, and it’ll last maybe 17.5 years.
So, no, we are normally happy to pick it up a couple of rolls at a time when we need it. That way, we don’t need to take up space. The system works fine until it doesn’t, such as this moment. Hoarding throws inventories everywhere out of whack, though it can create delightful scenes. Some supermarket aisles become scenes of toilet-paper roll fights, with the stuff being flung around and fought over.
In peaceable times, we buy it just when we need it. When that practice hit businesses around the 1980s, it became the latest rage. For big business, “JIT” inventory saved loads of money otherwise spent on storage. And it gave way to software that manages inventory that exceeds a human mind’s ability to grasp.
But you can have a disaster when JIT inventory doesn’t work. And that brings us to the present crisis in which the U.S. can’t seem to find enough facemasks, hospital beds and ventilators to stock up when we need them. It’s far worse in some foreign lands. The British national health service estimates its shortages of critical medical supplies per capita is seven times as severe as anything afflicting the U.S.
Observers and economists are tracing some of the life-and-death crises of coronavirus to the takeover of governments by the forces of austerity. It might be a great idea to stock up, but we’ve all got to look like we’re pinching pennies, so we’ll just put that purchase off another year. There’s always another item we seem to need more today. So come the endless tomorrows that aren’t supposed to end in a disastrous today.
Numerous reports have now emerged noting that agencies warned the U.S. that it would need large stocks of medical supplies that it did not have. But such warnings were received like earthquake predictions. It’ll never happen today, and it will never happen on our watch. This is known as the Golden Gate Bridge rule because those two thoughts pass through the minds of every motorist taking the two minutes to cross that span.
There was another force here, too, brought by the realities of politics. Conservatives have made “austerity,” or various brands of it, into a rallying cry. This has crippled the U.K.’s ability to keep up its critical medical supplies stocked, according to reports from London.
It’s also cropped up here in New York Times reports that President Trump and advisors are embracing conservative dogma in their hesitation to invoke wartime powers to ramp up supplies. We’re leaving it to free enterprise — a restaurant making masks out of uniforms, or a distillery producing hand sanitizer — to step in. Politicians are finding that it’s hard to govern with dogma that sounds so good on the stumps but doesn’t work out on the ground.
JIT inventory systems which pulled modern industry into the 21st century can’t predict outside events like coronaviruses that will foul up the works. So we listen to the advice of experts, but we lose the ability to press the button and launch a few funds when the moment always arrives.
Hundred-year floods never happen because they’re hundred-year floods. Insurance companies learn soon enough how bad a belief that is because there’s a one-in-a-hundred chance they could be wrong.
In politics, we practice the theory of Tomorrows that Will Never Come constantly. It’s easy, because when the odds are up, we’ll be out of office by then anyway.
Just-in-time inventory was a big boon to business because it worked so well. But it rarely gets programmed to include the odds of the hundred-year flood.