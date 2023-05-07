How much of a senior citizen do you have to be to qualify for president?
The Constitution doesn’t say, but thousands of others do. Charles III formally became king of England Saturday at age 74. He went nine years beyond the common U.S. retirement age before he was finally crowned. At last, he landed the job he wanted. A vast majority of his subjects remember only one sovereign before him — his mother, Elizabeth II, who ascended in 1952. He’s not likely to get kicked out, and he isn’t term-limited.
So let’s have a little forbidden discussion, you and me. We’ll add a little twist to the biography of Donald Trump. What happens next year if he can’t quite win the White House again?
Let’s change the ending a bit. Suppose he does win, but he decides in 2028 on a third term? And he skips the part about amending the Constitution.
Now we’re getting into the land of advanced senior citizenship. Trump would have slipped past 80 by then. And there’s a good chance that he’ll have satisfied himself and all grievances, foreign and domestic. If retaliation is all he’s after, he’ll have made his point.
American presidents can serve longer than eight years. It’s a state secret, but the vice-president isn’t term-limited. If you entered the White House some other way than winning it, you could stay a decade. Lyndon Johnson had that chance in 1968 but, humbled by the Vietnam war, left instead.
It can appear we have a shortage of young contenders in either party who could run a lap around the White House and still not be winded. Now comes the peculiar hurdle of primary elections. Candidates of both parties, to beat primary opponents, would veer off into the mucky extremes. They’d return to the center if they reached a general election.
But that’s a risky bet. Trump and Ron DeSantis are now heading hard to starboard, but the air gets decidedly thin out there. Then there is the multiple choice exam. Appearing at a debate, each could be asked exactly which books they’d ban, which authors would be taboo, and how long they’d boycott Disney over the “Don’t Say Gay’’ scuffle.
They’d get beaten up by that frazzle, fearful of dying a tragic death by Live Mike. Democrats have their own crisis as oddsmakers set odds that Joe Biden will stay healthy for four more years.
Age is looming large in party politics. For 24 years, from 1992 to 2016, things were sedate as three younger presidents in a row peacefully left office after two terms. Bill Clinton, George Bush (43) and Barack Obama even once or twice staged a White House reunion.
Presidential historians and the rest of us make books now on whether Trump’s got another insurrection up his sleeve. The plot seemed bumpy the last time around. He predicted it himself, laying out the battle plan before it arrived. Perhaps this time he’ll do some homework, and spend some time in New York when George Santos is tempted to run for re-election. Santos became the first congressman to script his campaign from nearly-pure fiction and fool a majority of voters. Somebody has to write a detailed roadmap now that fiction is a winning strategy.
I once ran for office and won accidentally. I got my speech mixed up in a high school auditorium full of rowdy, jeering classmates. I meant to pause after lamenting that vice presidents can get away with doing nothing and that I would fix all that. But what came out, with no pause, was “that’s why I want to be vice-president.”
My popularity instantly surged and I even beat out a cheerleader that I voted for. I was the only one with no interest in changing the world.
If Trump plans on pulling something extracurricular this time, I want to get my hands on that script.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here on Sundays.