When inventing a lie, make it a big one. Find a whopper. Go for a slogan as well. A good one will gift-wrap the monster fib.
You’ll have a lot on your plate. Start by dissecting the “big lie” like the first frog specimen they assigned in biology. Try this: voting machines were rigged to toss the election to Joe Biden. You’ll need a little frosting on that cake, so who do we consult? The Communists, of course. Nobody calls anyone a commie any more, so that’s a suspect. “Stop the steal?” That’s a bit too slick, like it came out of a Chicago ad agency.
Put out the word that vaccines are part of a worldwide conspiracy to kill us. You wouldn’t want anyone to get the idea that someone wants extend his life expectancy. He must be cheating.
Lies have hit the big stage — the top commodity since sliced bread. Colleges will offer two-year courses on the science of the fabulous fib. We’ll rope up professors who can convince their students of the truth of their fables. It helps if you believe the lie yourself.
Little white lies were misdemeanors. They’re being pushed off the shelves now. We’ve got bigger fish to fry.
A whole new industry will come to life. The bigger the lies, the larger the urge to detect them. We’ll start with “commitment and consistency” — the academic study of how a little fib on Monday spreads to worldwide fact by Friday happy hour.
There will be obstacles, — like Sidney Powell. Ms. Powell was a lawyer who allegedly hung around Rudy and the Trump crowd while they were perfecting their “stop the steal” campaign. She got sued, along with Fox News, by a company that made voting machines. That outfit claims it lost millions when Powell turned tales about how they’d switch votes.
Sidney Powell defended herself by saying her lies were so ridiculous that no reasonable soul would believe them. By making that claim, she assured us she knew she was lying. She never graduated to “pathological liar,” and handed a huge bonus to the voting machine company, who’s suing for billions.
A powerful weapon given to those who get sued is the power of subpoena. Now, the Fox News procession of stars can be paraded through court, confronted with emails and texts, and asked when they came to believe the fibs relayed to viewers of the “fair and balanced” news channel.
It took the election of 2020 to prompt top editors of major papers to decide, for the first time, to tell readers when very important politicians were routinely lying. That never used to happen. VIP-types lied less, out of fear to their reputations if they did — in an era when tapes, texts, and broadcast “actualities” are tailing each one. A lie told one day sticks forever. That you told it is permanent in the digital world.
News editors became antsy. Donald Trump wasn’t the first candidate to run up the fib count, but he was a good actor who appeared to actually believe everything he said. Trump cheated at golf, and experienced golfers know a little about style: that a “gimme” or “mulligan” in golf is a courtesy offered, not a right claimed. Style is everything.
It took news deans at the New York Times and Washington Post to decide it was acceptable, then mandatory, to identify a tide of lies by labeling each as “baseless.”
The libel cases against Fox and its anchors tell us why. Simple libel is damage to reputation, and damage to reputation is actionable. The law is loaded with “privileges” — instances where a broadcaster or reporter can’t be held liable. Reports on a court case or utterances on the floor of a city council or Congressional debate are protected. If someone is hurt by a report on his or her wrongdoing, but it’s true, then a lawsuit could flop. There are exceptions in privacy cases.
Opinions are protected, but after that the weather clouds up. An opinion that cites a false lie is not protected. The question of whether the fibber knew he was lying is big.
If the big lie had believers at Fox who gave information to viewers intending they take it as truth, but knew it was fake all along, they’re in trouble, no matter how big Fox thinks it is. News producers have a duty to check the “facts” they are passing on. Even a letter to the editor must be checked.
The era of the big lie and fake news are here. They will dupe many readers and viewers, as big egos and big bucks are at issue. But with risk comes opportunity. A good test is to ask whether we believe the claims. That’s when the alarm sounds. A rumble with believers may be the first sign they’re fake. You want to know this by the time you’re rounding first base.
The rest will involve breaking a sweat and a flurry of showmanship on TV. Thank lawyer Powell. She gave us a big hint. When the true believer goes off with bells and whistles, how loud and what color? The answer could lie in the details — and the absence of style.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.