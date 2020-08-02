A college friend has figured out how to do well out of President Trump’s woes. She’s rattling her can. She wants me to invest. I can’t vouch for her chances of success. But any project that snares her is going to be fascinating. So I get in touch.
Trump, Donna explains, is in a world of hurt. He could get an eviction notice shortly after Nov. 3 and then has until Jan. 20 to move out of his fancy white house in Washington.
This is not going down well with him. He has mounted his defenses, including his assurance that the election will be rigged. As an insurance policy, he’s slid one of his buddies, a big donor, in as head of the U.S. Postal Service. This will feed fears of chaos among mail-in ballots.
Donna knows this is a mask for psychological issues. Trump must insure himself by realizing there is life after a presidency. She must find a graceful way for him to exit without explicitly saying that he lost.
She’s thinking of trademarking her new firm, “The Easy Way Out.” The consulting outfit would mirror her past success in coaching high-flying executives in pro sports, entertainment, business and high finance. She’s become something of a specialist in providing a safe, soft landing in career changes that would otherwise create a pile of ungodly messes.
Her latest project: a sitting president, desperate to hang onto a berth in the White House but unlikely to do so.
Don’t count your chickens too fast, I advise her. Nobody can forget 2016, when he didn’t really expect to win but did anyway.
But she is armed with statistics. The latest polls show Joe Biden with a 51% to 41% national lead. Worse, Trump’s approval rating has never been worse. His disapproval numbers have broken 60%, tanked by popular opinion of his handling — or not — of the coronavirus and its economic fallout.
He has three months to figure out how to leave the White House proudly, should such an event come to pass. This is mostly a psychological challenge. The president must come to believe that he didn’t really lose. This was due to a fluke, a one-time spark of incredible bad luck. He rode in on a flash and will exit on one. And Easy Way Out, Ltd. will cushion the way.
The president could latch onto a higher calling in education, for example. He could create a made-for-TV series out of events that unfairly cast him as the villain. If the show’s good enough, it could be renewed as a scripted series. Trump, she recalls, has a background in reality TV. This will be right up his alley.
Harry Truman was the host of his own award-winning show after he left the presidency in 1953. It was widely watched in the days when color TV was the latest thing.
The Trump project will be a tough nut to crack. Donna will enlist the highest order of psychological experts to explain the role of denials that stand as obstacles. Then she will have to find perhaps the three closest Trump advisers. She’ll need a producer that might be able to land guest slots for luminaries like Vlad Putin and Rudy Giuliani.
Donna knows it won’t be easy. She’s already trying to anticipate the next three moves Trump will make to seal his cratering unpopularity. She might also make a call to the Biden campaign. You’re doing fine, she’ll say. Do nothing differently. Maintain a kindly appearance. The strategy is simple. Even polls show that Biden’s not winning so much as Trump is losing. Getting him out tops the average Biden supporter’s goals.
She does not have to tell Trump to stay the course. Polls also show a very low remaining pool of undecideds in the race. Leave Trump alone, and, if you’re lucky, he’ll commit at least one gaffe a week in the remaining three months of the race.
Above all, she’ll need to study the art of acting gracefully, if not graciously. Make a list of those who deserve sincere thanks for things they don’t expect. That’s one way to soften the landing.
She’ll scout out real estate near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for the new Trump Institute for a Great America. A secret page in her playbook contains the details of a few members in the Florida congressional delegation that might be persuaded to give up his or her seat so Trump has a future in politics in a friendly district. His days at a podium aren’t yet done.
It takes hard work to create a soft landing for such a politician, but Donna realizes she may fall into a critical role in avoiding a gnarly constitutional crisis in the days following the election. Everyone will wonder how Trump will play it the day — or weeks — after the election. Some will worry about his health. Others will worry about the health of a nation.
She’s wondering what might happen if she shows the Easy Way Out business plan around to our classmates. They are not a notoriously conservative bunch. But it might work. They might contribute. Anything to save the republic.