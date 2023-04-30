What happens when you tell a fib that nobody — that’s 100% — of the public believes? (It’s OK; this has nothing to do with U.S. politics.)
On Friday, the chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation — the renowned BBC — stepped down over his involvement in a loan to ex-U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson. The demise of Richard Sharp came after he claimed to have forgotten about the matter during an investigation.
Fewer people believed that line than that the last U.S. election was stolen.
Only a small sprinkling of news giants can claim anywhere near the credibility of the BBC in gathering news. It is non-commercial, supported by a licensing fee Britons pay. But that hasn’t kept it out of the fray of UK politics. And those politics bring up the weirdness of the last four prime ministers quitting, or being bounced out of, their own Conservative Party even though the party itself hasn’t lost power (British voters primarily vote by party, not candidate).
This is a tawdry little affair involving $996,000 that Johnson, the ex-PM, needed to tidy up his personal post-divorce life.
Everybody would know that a TV network chairman couldn’t get near that kind of quiet deal with a prime minister — wouldn’t they?
What if it leaks out? What if there is a little internal inquiry in which Sharp called the stash “immaterial” and his forgetfulness “inadvertent”? Is there a chance the tiny little loan to the nation’s political chief could have slipped his mind?
The loan money came from a Canadian businessman. Johnson was a colorful Conservative Party figure for years. His bubbly, odd-duck personality carried him to the prime minister’s seat from 2019 to 2022. He was fingered for hosting some drinking parties at Downing Street at the same time he backed a pandemic-era business closure. Long-term, his feverish backing of the UK’s Brexit split with Europe seems to have damaged British finances, forcing him to quit.
How did this cloud come to squat near the BBC? Chairman Richard Sharp felt for Johnson, realizing no doubt the link between the party in power and the nation’s iconic chief broadcaster. Everyone who knew the dangers shut up. Sharp never thought to catalogue every secret he knew as BBC chairman, and wonder what he’d do when it inevitably leaked out.
The BBC, as recently as the 1970s, owned the broadcasting scene. It was set up independently in the days when there were no other TV networks. The scarcity spread from London, where radio was dominated by the BBC’s Radios One through Four, covering pop music, news and classical. Independently-owned stations like radio’s LBC are relatively recent developments. Brits came to rely on the BBC instinctively, with its weekly “Panorama” show — much like CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
Sharp was bounced out only Friday, so few know where he’ll land. The Conservatives have managed to hold onto power throughout because the opposition Labour Party is still stuck behind. Brits have endured almost a comedy fest watching “Tories” trek quickly In and out of power. The party hit the skids with Liz Truss, who lasted just 45 days. She caused markets to crash by unveiling a written-in-kindergarten economic manifesto. One London paper ran photographs of Truss beside a head of lettuce, predicting Truss would wilt before the lettuce did. The lettuce won after a 30-day standoff.
It’s too soon to see an upshot of the BBC-Sharp-Johnson mess. But the lessons are clear for the rest of us. When pondering a lie, how near-zero are its odds of survival? What do you plan on doing next? Don’t even bother figuring its survival odds; just how long? If you do take the fib-o-rama route, try not blaming it all on forgetfulness.
Lastly, why put up just a paltry million? Why not make it really matter? You’re going to endure a national scandal. Isn’t doing so over a mere million just a little pathetic?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News. His column appears here on Sundays.