What did he know, and when did he know it?
How little the key question for political leaders has changed in nearly 50 years. That query dogged Richard Nixon after Watergate in 1972 and eventually felled him. It now follows prime minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. Nixon was taken down by a single tape recording in June 1972, during which he was involved in a hush-money question for the Watergate burglars.
Johnson’s problem is partying, and more seriously, the lies that followed it. After sluggishly responding to the pandemic in Britain, Johnson reluctantly ordered lockdown measures. But tales soon emerged of a boisterous party on May 20, 2021, at No. 10 Downing Street. The prime minister, after buttoning up his country due to the pandemic, partied himself, masklessly, after first fibbing about it.
In the U.K., if you’re caught fibbing, you don’t just answer to the press. First come several raucous sessions of Question Time on the floor of the House of Commons, which is historically neither buttoned-down nor polite. Johnson apologized a few times for his fibs, but that fixed nothing. Now, he may lose his job in a way that’s virtually impossible in the U.S. He could get demoted by his own Conservative Party, fearing otherwise the decision on Johnson in the next general election in 2024. (There is no regular election day, but one must be called at least every five years).
Imagine that in the darkest days of Donald Trump’s term as president, some members of his own party decided to remove him. They’d call an informal “vote of no confidence” among party members, and Trump would then be exchanged for a replacement Republican.
That’s the process in the U.K. — with the consent of the Queen, who is generally quite politically connected; her desk is just a brisk walk from No. 10 Downing Street.
But a curious wrinkle has developed in London carrying dark undertones. Scotland Yard has announced its own probe to see if laws were broken. To protect possible state secrets, a single civil servant decides what to snip out, at Downing Street’s request. No one’s saying much about the delay over possible state secrets.
While the festivities are in progress, Johnson has rapidly watched his balloon deflate. Always known as at least a colorful buffoon, Johnson is Oxford-educated. He was first elected to Parliament in 2001, though he took a few years off to become mayor of London. But the spectacle of a political party changing leadership while in office is not uncommon in London. Predecessor Theresa May allowed Conservatives to pick Johnson to replace her in 2019. But the party has only 43% of Parliament, so it governs by coalition. Beyond that, the voters could throw the “Tories” out at the next general election, though the opposition Labour Party isn’t riding any popular wave of its own.
Johnson has maintained that he thought the May of 2020 party in question — one of several — was a work affair. But that became doubtful since there were 100 guests requiring large amounts of booze.
Life has become serious in the British capital as Johnson has run out of laughs.
No one in the U.K. is positioned for a Trump-inspired loyalty pledge. The royals in the U.K have long been in place. Voters there don’t directly vote for the prime minister; he’s the leader of the majority party. The party can change its leader once the laughing dies down — or it can await the next election, when the details of Johnson’s partying may produce a verdict.
The Queen last openly listened to a prime minister’s advice in 1997 when she was urged by Tony Blair to return to London after the death of Princess Diana.
Now she may have to listen to the defendant himself in Mr. Johnson. If he does not plead his own case, he’ll have to pay a courtesy visit anyway. He’ll ask to form a new government, or explain his departure to a monarch. She’ll probably not laugh out loud.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.