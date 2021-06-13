It doesn’t matter what the real estate types say. The most fertile piece of real estate around is the “nearest enemies list.” It can make you into a real person, fast. Play it right, and you’ll be a known name around town.
It’s just hard to find a decent list to be on. You can’t apply. There’s no test or entrance exam. You can’t just go for the “pass-fail” option.
Worst of all, when you get admitted, you have to spread the word.
Take the latest case of the most coveted list since the one Richard Nixon put together in 1972. It’s the one we just learned that Donald Trump and his Justice Department created during his term of office, 2017-2021.
Most presidents present as nice folks. But you can’t get stuck in that category to set up an enemies list. You require enemies. You harbor grudges. That’s not a skill that comes naturally to just anyone.
Tapes and Twitter help. They showcase the somebodies and nobodies in the eyes of the nation’s CEO.
Every president has enemies, political or otherwise. But Nixon professionalized it. His White House taping system produced a faithful record of what was said in the Oval Office or on its phones during his term, from 1969-1974. A single piece of a June 1972 tape ended his presidency.
The Enemies List referred to only Nixon until the past week, when we learned that Donald Trump had his own list. No one was surprised by revelations that Trump had the Justice Department obtain “metadata” on a few enemies — notably political. His cover was to find who might be leaking information on discussions between the administration and the Russians.
“Metadata” is bland compared to tapes. It’s only a list of contacts with time and date information about them. It doesn’t include what anyone said. It doesn’t have to. You need only refer to Trump’s Twitter account. One of his chief enemies was the leading Democratic congressman running the impeachment probes.
Oddly enough, Rep. Adam Schiff seemed hardly annoyed, even as he pointed out that this was an unprecedented romp into his privacy. He almost wore his list membership proudly. Where Nixon’s weapon was a suggestion of an IRS audit or TV license non-renewal, Trump settled for a look-see by the Justice folks.
Since Trump didn’t a maintain a robust taping system, where can find Trumpisms? He’s banned from Twitter and suspended from Facebook for two years. This is a headache for historians, though his past Twitter dumps are loaded with raunchy, unedited material.
The most problematic enemies for a Trump or Nixon didn’t start out that way. Trump has a roster of White House staff he either fired or almost fired. Michael Cohen, who hid his identity as Trump’s “fixer,” has given voluminous testimony about Trump’s thinking. He has further suggested that Trump misstated the value of his assets for property taxes or bank loans. He has made a career out of TV appearances. He recalls a young John Dean, lawyer to Richard Nixon who first warned the president that Watergate was a “cancer” on his presidency.
The most tried-and-true way to jump on a Nixon or Trump enemies list was to be a rising Democrat, chair of a committee, or a turncoat Republican. Next came reporters, usually of the Washington Post or New York Times, whose owners backed their reporting.
There’s a certain artistry to a reporter’s ability to maintain his or her status on the list of an Exalted One. Some reporters really are loathed by a sitting president. Nixon could openly go off on “60 Minutes” correspondent Dan Rather, but even he found CBS’ anchor Walter Cronkite, who wrote his own scripts, untouchable. Other journalists have found it helpful to maintain a public reputation as the enemy of a public official while maintaining a trusted relationship in private.
The first requirement for public officials who aspire to create their own enemies lists is an openly nasty personality. Presidents Kennedy and (both) Bushes could be as uncharitable as Nixon or Trump, but carefully kept themselves under control.
The key requirement for an official is paranoia. They must loathe leaks as a breach of palace loyalty. This is most fortunate since leaks multiply like flies. They are all over the place, particularly where there is suspected wrongdoing. People leak secrets because they think they should, whether due to conscience or retaliation. That brings us to presidents No. 37 and 45.
Both loved secrets, and secrets love leaks.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.