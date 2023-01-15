In a test tube, it seemed like a real winner. We could actually concoct and produce a real candidate for Congress who was entirely bogus. Such an invention could be either admirable or as odious as possible, depending on how we were feeling that day.
It can never happen, the naysayers said. Not in the U.S. Maybe someone could mix up a few bizarre facts, but we couldn’t make up a real, standing fraud. That could only happen on TV. Maybe we’d have been good for a script on “The West Wing,” but that show went off the air in 2006.
A fake candidate wouldn’t survive the fight, experts said. Democrats’ opposition research would unmask Republicans’ frauds and vice versa. And if that didn’t happen, an odd real media reporter might get curious.
Then presto! New York’s 3rd District turned into a political lab for us. George Santos (possibly not his real name) ran and won in a Long Island House district after the favored incumbent left in a bid for higher office, and the area got gerrymandered, making it impossible to create reliable odds for victory. Santos, ignored, was not considered serious and managed to run as a Republican unopposed.
Not that there weren’t some insiders who became suspicious and tried to sound a warning, but everyone assumed there was no chance of keeping a fridge full of fraudulent claims locked up.
Unmasked and humbled, why won’t Santos quit? Well, why should he? Why would he not keep up the denials? The new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, won’t do anything, because his party only has a wafer-thin, four-vote majority in a House with 435 seats so he can’t afford to mess with the flying fibs flocking around. The truth would be too expensive.
So shall we raise a little money, hire some wonderful actors and try ourselves? There are practically no barriers. You need at least 25 years under your belt, but there aren’t even requirements to live in your district (just in the state). And, since nobody ever imagined a successful pack of lies in the modern era, there’s no real chance of impeachment; we’ll just assume you won’t re-up when your two years expire.
Do we wait for a smutty contender to pop up naturally, or can we insert one? We’ll skip for now a choice of party or philosophy. Details can wait, and accidents can always happen, often when buried truths leap loose from an odd court document that was safely secret until it wasn’t.
We cast around for a nice isolated spot. But Montana’s a long way from home no matter which direction it is. Vermont’s got a chance — it’s only got one House seat (compared to its two in the Senate). But that one seat can attract lots of attention (Bernie Sanders once sat in it). We’ll have to do a gerrymander search and see what pops up by chance.
Enter the script writers. Our candidate — whether he, she or it — needs a background ambiguous enough that it won’t be immediately unmasked. We throw in a nearby community college lectureship (no degree necessary). It would be nice to have a book to our credit. We don’t need a masterpiece. Barack Obama’s “The Audacity of Hope” wasn’t much when it first came out. We’ll prefer milquetoast to anything quotable.
Our inspiration and model has already served as a one-term president, who proved that if you can ignite enough of a frenzy on social media, you’re off to the races. Besides, voters don’t take campaign proclamations too seriously. George Santos sounded off-the-wall right wing for Long Island, but he subsisted on a diet of repeat-after-me sound bites and won, didn’t he?
We’ll only need perhaps two or three grassroots do-gooders to start a movement. They should do a least one real, provable thing — like start a charity for lost cats and dogs, instead of just bragging about one. T-shirts from such a venture could double up for use in a political campaign.
We don’t know what to make of George Santos’ bid yet, But we know one thing. Improbable as it seemed, he fooled a flock of voters on Long Island, despite experienced political handlers in the Republican Party who kept quiet. Before we dismiss the chances of another accident, let’s double up on the odds.
Our little plan to manufacture the ideal candidate has long odds — we know that. But don’t we always know? We are a gullible breed. Besides, a failed bid could still produce a couple good books.
If nothing else, Yale University’s looking for subjects for a new hit lecture series. Laurie Santos’ “The Psychology of Happiness” packed auditoriums there and now is up on Coursera. Yale saw a future, and doubled up. A new course this spring — already oversubscribed — is entitled “The Criminal Mind.”
Our new submission will be titled, “I Do Solemnly Swear.”
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.