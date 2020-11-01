It’s ringing again. So strange. This happens at every election. I still have my land line in case some long lost friend calls. These “real” calls hardly ever happen. So instead I keep this running log of the kind of calls I’m getting from boiler rooms full of folks paid to dial for dollars.
I’m expecting some certifiable scuzzball to call with the latest disinformation from a political operative who might, if I’m lucky, come complete with a Ukrainian or Russian accent. It never happens. The best I’ll get is a voice making sure I know how to vote. Ask for a private booth and just hit the pedal with your foot if you want to trash everything and start all over again.
No such luck. Pollsters do call, but I make sure to confirm that I am an alien before things get serious.
“An alien? You are not a resident of the U.S.?”
“No,” I confirm. “I’m not even from Planet Earth. You’re from Idaho? I’m from one of those places just east of Jupiter — sort of a cross between fuchsia and maroon. Do you know where I can go to replace my fingerprints? Mine are wearing out.”
Next is the booming industry of car warranty insurance for vehicles that are mostly dead. You never knew of such a product. But you need it, just the same.
I’m not interested in who’s going to win the election. My interest is in what becomes of the loser. Will he be all right? Will he still be around for a while? Is he going into reality TV or teaching? Will he come up all right one night on Colbert? Or trying jokes for Hannity or Tucker? Oh wow… is he going into rants or monologues? I will be feeling it for the loser, whoever he is.
Shortly after Trump won in 2016, he got the invite to the White House, and had what looked like a friendly chat with Barack Obama, the man he’d replace. We should actually hope it was friendly. What better place to go for insider advice, on the next great crisis, if he was willing to dispense it?
Joe Biden will always have Obama to lean on. But where would Donald Trump go if he really wondered about the first moves to make to navigate that mystery bug from China? “W” Bush has been gone since 2008. Presidents always experience a severe shortage of good advice from people who won’t worry about speaking truth to power.
If Biden loses, some may worry about us, but we won’t have to worry about Joe. But I worry about what becomes of Trump. We’ve heard to reports about shadow cabinets — small groups of advisers wanting to protect the country from the furthest reaches of Trump’s imagination over what to do with powers he’ll still have until Jan. 20. It might be a good time to discuss institutionalizing such protections as insurance covering anything from a transition of power to the 25th (disability) Amendment.
Should Trump lose, will the days following his term just go to writing his memoirs? Or will they also involve plans to atone for his many grievances against outsiders? Can he accomplish his plans alone, or will he need help?
A distinguished college will one day devise a specialty field for how to do the top federal jobs of sensitive folks — manned by said folks themselves. It used to be that they’d have to fly all the way to places like the Ideas Fest at the Aspen Institute, where they’d come near to spilling state secrets on how to master their jobs. The Institute has always sought to revive the reputation that it had until Republican seniors wrapped their members tightly in the cloak of a loyalty pledge. Talking across party lines was once again verboten.
Whoever loses in 2020 will deserve special care due to his age and the virus. Folks like Clinton, Bush and Obama — all two-termers — are gifts to historians because they were so young then, and still around now.
We should always hope for a back channel between the sitting president and his predecessor. We still don’t know whom a President Trump would consider his closest (surviving) advisor. Strange though it may seem, we should hope that Joe Biden can feel free to reach out to Mr. Trump should the blue wave materialize — and that Mr. Trump will gladly take the call.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.