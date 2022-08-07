It came at you with a nice narrative with tons of money kicking around. Then it was set outside to air out. Soon, the narrative sounded a little like a fairy tale. The money, it seemed, was shrinking by the day, while the goods were shriveling, if not the brains of the warriors.
The nonrelationship between Twitter and its one-time suitor, Elon Musk, is trashing itself by the day. It’s hard to figure out who really wants the two companies under the same owner. You know the squabble has hit the straightaway when lawyers start talking about “schemes.” This is a good example of the “shocked and appalled” rule.
Only lawyers ever declare themselves “shocked and appalled,” speaking for their clients. Real people don’t talk that way. During a restroom break in the courthouse, the combatants might talk about what’s really going on. Then they reenter the courtroom, and return to shocked-and-appalled status. As a commoner, you might occasionally declare yourself “shocked.” Your older relatives might concede to being “appalled.”
But never both.
Behold the legal battle between Musk and Twitter. Musk is a made-to-order billionaire, lifted by the status of Tesla as a breakthrough battery-powered auto. Early this year, he got captivated by Twitter and its explosive growth as a social-network style blackboard of whatever happens to be on your mind. It rose partly on daring declarations by Donald Trump, a Republican big-shot and reality show and one-time president. But soon, subscribers couldn’t parse the candidate’s words between truth and consequences. He was booted off Twitter amid fears that Trump’s lies had reached toxic levels.
Musk loaded up on Twitter stock, and struck a deal to pay $44 billion for the company. He hinted he might even invite Trump back inside.
Observers wondered whether Musk felt compelled by publicity or by investment savvy. It seemed most agreed the company was overvalued, but might see its worth realized through further growth.
But a few wondered if Musk was playing games. Maybe he would wait until witching hour, then declare Twitter overvalued but offer to complete the deal at a discount.
Others smelled a rat playing a familiar game of brinksmanship.
Sure enough, Musk rolled over and played dead. He would not go through with the deal because Twitter, he declared, was lying about how many of its accounts were real, and how many represented “bots,” or artificial automated accounts. Twitter’s true value is based on the number of users — subscribers — that see ads while romping through it. The business model is like the free daily newspaper you’re reading. The product is free to the reader, but advertisers pay to reach readers.
This is oddly real. It could be a board game, playing out exactly as the script predicted. Few saw a peaceful union. Many felt Musk would play games. A flurry of legal claims erupted. Soon, the friendly acquisition became an acrimonious mess. Lawyers for Musk cried “fraud,” claiming that Twitter was overpriced based on bogus accounts — who weren’t really there seeing all those ads.
Twitter claimed its shareholders were distressed. Musk had made a promise and then reneged, triggering a billion-dollar walk-away clause in the buyout agreement. A possible settlement now revolves around that amount. Observers say it’s hard to see a deal now that Musk’s standing has gone into free-fall in the eyes of his would-be future employees.
What’s curious about this battle thus far is its predictability. The battle is going as you’d expect. The buyer exhibited a super-sized ego, but then cooled his jets either because he found kinks in the seller’s numbers, or because the stock-market slumped, giving the buyer cold feet.
Twitter, which claims about 230 million daily users, will face Musk and his billions this fall in a Delaware courtroom where many buy-sell deals are heard because Delaware laws attract deals.
The wordplay will continue. Musk’s latest claims are “factually inaccurate,” “legally insufficient” and “commercially irrelevant,” Twitter’s lawyer says. In other words, full of beans — worse if this weren’t a family newspaper.
his column appears here on Sundays.