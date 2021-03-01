Everything today is swappable — for a price. How do we know this? Take the names “Jeep” and “Cherokee.” Jeep got swallowed up by a large conglomerate whose name — “Stellantis” — had to have won some study-group student a prize for naming.
One of Stellantis’ proudest brands is the Jeep Cherokee, the noted SUV.
The Jeep Cherokee is about to become engulfed in the all-American game of trademarking. The “Grand Cherokee” was invented by Jeep in 1974, retired around 2000, and brought back in 2014. The SUV is now a huge-selling brand.
Here’s what we didn’t know. The Cherokee Nation, which includes 300,000 or so members — may not be so enchanted that its name is on a best-selling vehicle without its permission.
We learned this from a small item in a recent edition of “Car and Driver.” Chuck Hoskin, Jr., the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, let drop that he’s not thrilled that Jeep ran off with the name of his tribe, based in Oklahoma. Buyers may be thrilled to ride in a Cherokee, but they know nothing of the pride and traditions of the tribe, the chief suggested.
Stellantis, a Dutch company based in Amsterdam, has been a champ at collecting iconic cars, including Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati — and even the Peugeot Ram Truck. It is flummoxed by Chief Hoskin’s hint, but it isn’t likely to want to loosen its grip on the “Cherokee” name.
Trademarking disputes — if that’s what this is — are usually settled by a little cut of the action. The Cherokee question is more sensitive because of recent history, which included the Washington Redskins’ football team finally agreeing to drop the name, after its owner had created a storm by refusing for years. The sensitivity has spread to include other brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s.
Trademarking involves the right to commercialize a name. Take the name “Aspen,” for example. It has been borrowed to brand a car, a drink, a perfume, and even toilet paper (with a drawing of the Maroon Bells on the wrapper). You’d think the name can just be rented — and it almost can, but a bid to claim such a right must specify the use. In the 1980s, the Aspen Skiing Co. got a note from a small company demanding that it stop authorizing T-shirts with the name “Aspen” on them. A tiny outfit in Needham, outside Boston, claimed to have bought that right. The case went to court, and is thought to have been settled when the SkiCo agreed to pay a small royalty for the use of the name.
Nobody knew the name “Aspen” could be rented — and it can’t be, strictly speaking. But it can be “trademarked,” by application to a government agency, for a specific use, such as branding a product.
Slogans can also be trademarked, but common law gives a preference to anyone who’s previously used such a mark in interstate commerce.
The related area of “naming rights” has grown up, and given us the notion that AT&T can improve its customer image by paying heavily to plaster its name all over the San Francisco Giants’ baseball park. Just as commonly, such names can pass into the dustbin of history. A digital electronics firm named 3Com paid to put its name on Candlestick Park, a now-demolished San Francisco football landmark. For that, it won the right to get sports announcers to use the name, though fans went right on referring to it as “The Stick.” 3Com disappeared in 2010.
We probably are unlikely to find the name “Cherokee” involved in a trademark battle. And the name itself doesn’t suggest a villainous background. But Stellantis is unlikely to just give up on “Cherokee” without a fight. It’s got millions invested in the brand.
The likely outcome is predictable. Stellantis will agree to set up a scholarship fund or otherwise benefit the Cherokee Nation, and Chief Hoskin will be happy.
The Jeep, invented in the early years of World War II, is thought to have drawn its name from its original designation as a government, or general purpose, vehicle. It likely got named before anyone got the bright idea to rent or sell it.
Someday the Washington Football Team will pay a consulting firm, or run a contest, for a new name for its NFL club.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column (usually) appears here Sundays.