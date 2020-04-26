Dave Danforth is on assignment this week (actually, stuck for some time), so we are running one of his past columns. This one originally appeared March 14, 2010.
I’m sitting at work one day, feeling particularly gnarly and nasty, The weather is a mess, we’ve had a couple of bogus bills from copycat phone directories, and the Sudoku puzzle obviously has a math error. It’s a “No More Mister Nice Guy” day. I need prey to eat.
I go out to the front desk to ask if they have any readily available victims.
“You’ve forgotten the banker that’s coming in a couple of minutes?” comes the reply.
A banker? To see me? I am a writer who must masquerade as a businessperson. But I probably deserve several awards for “Conduct Unbecoming.” I am too blunt. And this is about to.become a better day.
A banker? Nirvana!
The banker, whom I actually know, wastes no time in getting down to it.
“We wonder what it would take to get your business,” she declares. “What do we need to get your account?”
I scan the room and desk for any sign of a bugging device.
“Pay up!” I exclaim gleefully. “There’s a brown bag over in the corner. You can leave it anonymously outside the door. It’s respectable. You’ve read about Watergate and a guy named Tony?”
Now it is the banker whose shifty eyes betray her search for the same device.
“We can’t really negotiate,” she says.
“The negotiation just began,” I parry.
“I was thinking we could provide some value-added services,” she deflects. “That might be worth the fees.”
“No fees,” I exclaim. “Write that down. Just for starters, no fee for checks written to us that bounce, incoming transfers, or backdoor research. You have zero balance software? Good. Add a little interest when we have enough.”
“You are unhappy with your current bank?” she inquires.
“Not lately. “They have endured our behavior. I even bring them wine sometimes. We are not looking for another bank. But that’s your problem.”
“Not a bad idea to hedge your bets,” she declares. “A question of value.”
“They have a big sign down at the market proclaiming what a good value they are,” I say. “Let’s see. Glaceau Vitamin Water has run somewhere from $.49 to $1.69 a bottle over the past year. At what point are they not?”
“Value is personal,” the banker declares.
“Indeed. Which might explain why Ak-Mak crackers are $2.15 at one market and $3.15 at the other. But you’re not really here to get my business. You’re after the folks who work for us. That’s where the bank makes its money. We’ll de-victimize them, OK? No overdraft fees, no ATM out-of-luck fees. All other fees limited to, say, three bucks. Want to haggle?”
“Do you challenge all your business partners?” she asks, having won over time the right to match my lack of tact.
“Here’s a good rule,” I propose. “If a business partner throws us under the bus, or puts us in harm’s way, he or she knows where the exit is.”
“Somebody’s done that?” she inquires.
“The stamp machine people,” I say. “We discovered a little fee they’d fudged up. They replied that it was in our lease, extracted from an employee who thought he was signing a delivery receipt.”
“It’s called a backdoor lease,” she notes.
“I tore it up,” I say. “I held up the phone so a company exec could hear the sound of ripping paper. I thought they’d come take it, Instead, they cut their rates 30 percent the next day.”
“What you did was bid the price you were willing to pay,” she observes. “You voted with your feet, and it worked. You switched rather than fought.”
“Tell that to the folks who wash our printing plant rags,” I say. They threatened us with their lease. Our plant manager thought he was signing an order change.”
“Did they survive?” she smiles.”I’m sure you dictated your price. Noise works. Southwest Airlines spotted a market for checked-bag fees.”
“We agree,” I say, folding my hands prayerfully. Now what about your bank fees?”
“We can talk about your bank now?” she asks.
“Not really a good day,” I say. “You were prey when you came over, but you’ve led me back to humane behavior. Try me when the freezing sleet stops and the rogue directory boys quit business. And here. Solve this Sudoku.”