There’s no sign advising drivers that they are entering a “news desert.” Why would you notice it? In a news desert, there is no news.
The blight is contagious, passed from one small (mostly daily) paper to another. One gets infected. Its advertising revenue dries up. It does what it is supposed to do. It cuts costs. The first people to go are usually writers, as they don’t produce immediate cash. Sometimes a national chain will come skulking for deals. Its owners see tiny, dying papers as reliable cash cows. They get infected and croak.
Yet we rely on printed local news more than we realize. It advises us of the latest developer to arrive in town, big bucks bulging from his pockets. We think some are tied to Russian oligarchs, but we’re not sure.
We learn who’s running for office. We rely on media to examine candidates. We also look for raunchy buzz on those troubled by questionable pasts.
Nationally, we rely on news sources to tell us the truth. They tell us who’s an election denier. Pretty soon, we’ll learn that half of those holding office are there because the last election was rigged. We never used to hear this stuff. Now, it’s like the war cry to get into a social club. It’s getting too cool. Ask around at your breakfast table.
We’re lucky in Aspen, where we have two daily newspapers. One is owned by a West Virginia chain that’s had a rocky ride since buying the paper this year. The other, owned by locals, bought in last year.
These papers work because they operate using business models that are absent from virtually every other American city. They don’t make money selling newspapers one by one. The papers aren’t paid for — they’re free. Free papers in small towns enjoy much larger circulations than they would if you needed to pay for each one. They rely on robust advertising income to pay the bills. As their circulations are far greater because they’re free, they get more advertising and run more pages than they otherwise would.
They operate on the network-TV model: Get your “programming” into the highest number of hands, then live on that higher advertising revenue. You’d think this would be the solution to “news blights” — but it’s catching on very slowly. To ask someone to pay for a newspaper today in a small town is to issue it a death warrant. Readers don’t want to be bothered by hunting for a paper. They’d like one at every breakfast table and available with the lunch menu.
Consider buying The New York Times today. In the 1970s, it cost a quarter. Today, the “street price” is $3. That’s 12 quarters, too much to carry around. The Times makes up for this by being a dominant brand able to sell digital subscriptions, but that solution doesn’t work as well with the Denver Post. Coin racks accepted no more than eight quarters, so the Times had to stop street-selling when the price rose to $2.25. In Aspen, the paper went right on costing $2 at racks for this reason, but that deal’s long gone.
The U.S. awaits a resurgence of small local papers using the Aspen model. Newspaper companies will realize they aren’t in the business of selling papers one by one. They’re in the advertising business, as is the broadcast industry.
Today, flocks of local dying dailies would remain aloft if they simply became free. Sure, the papers would suffer a temporary decline in street sales and revenue (the reason they don’t dare try it now). But that would quickly reverse because the papers would be available all over town — at most restaurants, offices and shops. Circulation would sharply rise because it would be so easy to pick up the paper. Advertisers would get far more bang for their buck. Ad revenues would jump, swamping the effects of lower street sales.
The model hasn’t caught on yet because it’s not being practiced by any of the small chains. The first “non-paid” dailies began in Aspen in 1978 and Vail in 1981. But those two didn’t start as carefully planned business ventures. Instead, they were begun by young owners betting on how long their start-ups could last.
There’s talk of soliciting charitable contributions, as NPR does now. But the best chance may lie with a non-paid model. Existing papers which could “convert” quickly, getting past the slump in single-paper sales. They’d rely on a surge in advertising from far higher readership.
If you wonder what we’re escaping, try finding a newspaper rack or box rigged for the ability to insert 12 quarters per paper — or 14 when the price goes up to $3.50.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News. The paper began as a single sheet. When asked when he could start charging a quarter per paper in the 1980s, he quickly guessed he’d doom the venture if he tried.