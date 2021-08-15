You showed up for a school board gathering. But you were met by a seething crowd of spitting citizens. One hands you an official “Notice of Entitlement.” It allows the holder to avoid rules requiring students and instructors to wear masks.
The crowd is also waving signs, one protesting governing goons everywhere that run the school board.
This scene has not happened in Aspen — yet. But beware. The Age of Entitlement has taken hold. They’ll register us to vote their way, as long as we swear off masks.
Imagine a civilization reduced to mask wars. I was never warned off marauding masks. I didn’t know I was supposed to fear them. The Constitution doesn’t guarantee us happiness, but we’re free to pursue it.
Masks present the perfect advertising opportunity. You commission a little artwork, with a wide, toothy grin and a slogan appearing where a mouth would usually be.
Masks are mandated to save lives. It seems simple. We are peaceful people who accept common sense. Not! We follow someone else’s sense. We fear masks. Martians could conquer the planet by landing with loads of masks and scaring off the rest of us.
Let the mask designers live free. A lot of what’s said on this planet makes no sense or is debatable — ask any cellphone or device addict. We convince ourselves that we’re all entitled to pay increases, and many are. But new gripes emerge. Dan deserved his, but Jane didn’t. If I asked why, I’d hear more about Jane’s disqualifications than Dan’s attributes.
Scholarship advises that many entitlements backfire. The rest of us learn the hard way. Many years ago, after I’d helped start the Aspen Daily News, I decided to throw in a little bonus on top of our usual Christmas cheer. I wrangled two season seats to Denver Bronco games during the Age of Elway, and made them available to our team based randomly, or first-claimed. Both were terrible mistakes.
Fights broke out immediately, based on length of tenure, rank, perceived value, or just niceness. Most demanded the Raider-Bronco game. One left me an expletive-laden message upon finding that his/her chosen game was gone. Others pointed out that some folks were hawking their seats online, with some fetching far more than others.
I blamed myself and found a friend who never missed psych class. He laughed over the chapter I’d missed in the reading. The most valuable bonuses are usually never announced in advance and aren’t scheduled. A surprise gift is never expected but usually appreciated. They are seldom based on rules like seniority or title. Once scheduled or expected, it becomes an entitlement. You started with joy and ended up being Scrooge.
Later, we negotiated moving into new offices after 25 years in our former building. The expenses for dues can be expensive, and we were offered parking permits in a garage. I jumped at the prospect of on-site parking for staffers who needed it. An appraisal expert said the value of our space would increase if we committed in advance. The highest class of employee would expect it, I heard.
But my friend warned me. This would be doom and disaster. My remaining days would be spent negotiating parking rights. A few would never forgive me.
I was nearly sold on parking spaces, but the friend persisted. Your last building had no parking at all for the last 25 years, he noted. It’s right downtown, but was built with no parking. We had employee housing, but nobody ever raised the issue of parking because everyone knew there wasn’t any.
Now all we need is a design for full-color, toothy grins, and a pithy mask slogan. Maybe we should provide a new and improved, up-to-date benefit: monoclonal antibodies, the newly favored remedy for suddenly infected folks. It won’t “cure” them, but they’re less likely to become seriously ill or die. It would come with no entitlement required.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.