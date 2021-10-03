Do not skip the “mandatory” homework. Or else.
The “must-do” homework here was to look up “Ozymandias.” You’d have found a bit of a king in mythology, and a statue that crumbled long ago.
You’d have also found an episode of “Breaking Bad” called “Ozymandias.” That should have been a clue.
So if later in life, if you’d encountered a would-be media company named Ozy Media, a buzzer would have sounded in a far corner of your brain. You’d have been especially watchful if you were invited to work there on some videos for YouTube, or the other gadgets of a 21st century media company including stories, podcasts or TV interview shows.
Television, you’d know, includes two parts. The first is the studio where you work or act, or where audiences sit waiting for applause prompts. Then there is the part you don’t see: the transmission lines, broadcast towers and now cable network connections that take your programming and “put it on TV.”
What happened if you started working at Ozy in 2013 when it was a new start-up looking for a new, young audience? It grew steadily, even hotly. You had backing from a raft of Silicon Valley’s best funders, including even Laurene Powell Jobs of Emerson Collective and some $40 million more. The company attracted an MSNBC anchor to head it. Carlos Watson had a banker’s background, Goldman Sachs backers and an MSNBC show. He was both charismatic and Black. And he had degrees from Stanford and Harvard.
But — small detail — you were still looking for the key proof of success that would prove your sharp journalism and TV interview shows were fetching an audience. That would be necessary to attract advertising, which would pay back the Silicon Valley investors, all of whom thought they were banking on the next big thing.
Above all, you were taking care to avoid a huge mistake, like telling a major investor you had a show scheduled on the A&E Network that didn’t exist. An alert executive and Ozy arrival had done his homework, contacting A&E just to confirm scheduling. Oops.
Ozy Media survived for eight years until one of its staff impersonated a YouTube executive on a Zoom call money pitch to some sharks at Goldman. Our alert new exec had signed on as executive producer (he’d already won an Emmy) to a weekly interview show with Watson, which might surely be a hit on A&E — had A&E agreed to air it weekly.
The New York Times caught wind of the hot air at Ozy Media. Its story last Friday spooked key investors, including Ms. Powell-Jobs. A few others left, including the MSNBC producer who quit with a note warning Ozy about playing games with the truth.
Suddenly the air had disappeared from Ozy’s tires in just a day or two. The serious breach had come when Goldman thought it was talking to a YouTube exec who said Ozy videos were a hit. The impersonation, which turned out to be a bit of a stunt, is not something you try as a TV executive’s pitch.
The missing truth, as it turned out, was everything. Even if it had emerged almost inadvertently. Here it took on an unstoppable snowball’s thunder. It had peaked at exactly the wrong time. Katty Kay, a star anchor from the BBC had been attracted to Ozy by its promise of new young audiences and new avenues of programming. Now she walked out. Ms. Kay had been with the British broadcaster for three decades, so her departure left tracks too noticeable to clean up.
The Ozy fiasco occurred at a company still relatively small. It included only 50 employees and was running largely on investor funds. From one angle, it appeared as the foibles of a show-maker expanding fast enough that it had stumbled badly in keeping tasks in their proper order — like winning a contract with an outlet before it had made a guarantee. It also bore the familiar cadence of the venture cap advice, “fake it til you make it.”
The phrase doesn’t fit with a British accent very well, so Ms. Kay would have had a bit of a time translating it for her friends back in London. The British have a cover-all phrase for such unexpected outcomes. “Oh, bad luck,” they’ll say. With no further comment.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.