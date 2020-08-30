Sarah Palin became a blurred historical footnote after she and running mate John McCain lost their bid for the White House in 2008.
Now, she’ll get a chance for a small revival. On Friday, a judge ruled that her libel suit against the New York Times over a 2017 editorial can go to trial. She still faces long odds. The chances got slim that a public official can win such a case after a 1964 Supreme Court decision in the name of free speech in politics.
Sarah Palin was a popular Alaska governor before she became “John McCain’s mistake” after he chose her as a vice presidential running mate. This occurred almost the instant Ms. Palin opened her mouth in the face of national scrutiny in 2008. Let’s just say she simply wilted and became known as a “not ready for prime time” player.
John McCain didn’t stand high odds to begin with up against Barack Obama. The “mistake” by McCain’s team in vetting her was unlikely to be repeated by Joe Biden this year. By first declaring his running mate would be a woman, Biden knocked out all male candidates. So his vetting load got much lighter.
Palin’s case could become a footnote in future law school classes if she wins her argument. She’s claiming that the New York Times knew that its 2017 editorial tying Palin campaign literature to the shooting of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was wrong, or probably wrong.
It’s a steep task. Libel is damage to reputation. When it’s mentioned, it is usually part of the “privilege” to libel — a set of rules that permit libelous remarks in many circumstances. The most common is when the remark is clearly opinion, not fact or its restatement. Next is when the libeled person is a public figure, a public official or when the subject is a matter of public concern.
These protections were installed by the Supreme Court in 1964 after it became popular in southern states to use libel cases to attack public figures. The court likely intended to free public debaters from fear of libel suits. Other exemptions cover utterances at public meetings or as part of the text in court cases. The case of New York Times vs. Sullivan is widely known in law schools, media newsrooms and campaign offices. It is one of a string of cases in which courts use later opinions to create tests and clarify rules reached in earlier precedents.
The offending campaign literature included 20 seats in Congress held by Democrats, marked by a map including crude crosshairs appearing to target the districts. The Times editorial suggested a link in which the map had incited the sort of violence that led to the 2011 shooting in which Giffords was wounded while six others were killed.
Two days after the editorial appeared, the paper appeared to reverse itself by saying its supposition of a link was incorrect.
The judge in the case, Jed S. Rakoff of Manhattan, threw out the case two months after it was filed. “Negligence this may be, but defamation of a public figure it plainly is not,” he ruled. He concluded, however, that a jury could have found otherwise.
The ruling Friday revives that case and sends it to a jury.
The jury’s task likely won’t be easy, because even the 1964 precedent was vague, citing “reckless disregard for the truth” and “actual malice.”
Jury instructions since have boiled that down to a finding that the writer of the material either knew it was false or probably false. Jury instructions are issued by a trial judge to clarify for a jury what’s at issue. The exact text of such instructions by the judge are often a key element in the case.
Complaints by regular citizens, not public officials or figures, have an easier time, as theoretically they need only prove that the material’s airing was just “negligent” and not necessarily malicious.
Nonetheless, elections and shootings are matters of public concern, and the editorial stated its conclusion as fact. A noted Denver case once reminded observers that the language used, to qualify as fact, must be plain. In that case, a judge ruled that the description of an agent as a “sleazebag” who “slimed his way up from the bayou” did not qualify.