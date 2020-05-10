It took a 31-year-old Atlanta lawyer named Andrew Speaker to break the ice in May of 2007. His wedding trip to Europe with a highly virulent strain of tuberculosis sparked a debate about whether diseases like his could infect the air inside an airline cabin, causing other passengers to be put in danger.
Was Speaker told — or just warned — to stay off airplanes by the CDC? Whatever happened, the attorney, fearing he might get on a “no fly” list in the U.S., flew from Prague to Canada and drove home, slipping over the border because he looked OK to a customs agent.
The notion about airborne bugs — bacteria or viruses — took root then. The airline industry has largely portrayed Speaker’s trip as an urban legend. It says modern air circulation systems inside airplanes keep the air fresh enough to keep it safe.
But passengers have had a hard time believing that, along with lots of stuff hawked by the same folks who brought you baggage fees.
A simple solution, suggested by some at the time of Speaker’s wedding on the Greek island of Santorini was to get him to wear a mask. That way, the air might remain safe from whatever droplets he might otherwise sneeze or cough into it.
So for 13 subsequent years the airlines didn’t impose a mask requirement on anyone but passengers known to be contagious.
That period ended last Monday, when major airlines, following Jet Blue’s lead, put masks on the agenda of flyers now dealing with the coronavirus.
They may have acted just in time to save air travel in times of a pandemic. Air traffic to Aspen fell by 95 percent from April one year ago. Did passengers’ fear that they’re not protected while airborne play a role? Did the airlines simply miss the idea that by not asking everyone to wear a mask, they created a fierce dropoff in air travel? Were they drinking too much of their own Kool-Aid?
Air travel has long been highly “discretionary.” And passengers are known by economists to be highly “fare elastic,” meaning a small change in air fares might provoke a large response. The pandemic has robbed visitors of many reasons to visit Aspen, with mainstays like the Food & Wine Classic and the summer’s music festival now cancelled.
Might they have also been deterred by a pandemic in which the wrong choice could impose the death penalty on some?
United, Delta, American and Southwest began last week adding masks to their menus. The idea is simple enough. You don’t need dark visions of cabin air swarming with bugs giving passengers their last reason to simply bag that trip.
Airlines may have nearly missed the boat on this one. By assuming passengers believed “the word” they were selling on safe cabin air would hold, they ignored the idea that the airline industry as a whole has never been on anyone’s most-trusted list when it comes to customer relations.
Andrew Speaker was treated for his TB back in 2007. Further, coronavirus hasn’t yet been shown to become an aerosol that can stay airborne longer than previously thought. No matter. It could just be enough to call off that big trip back East. Maybe a loved one got to you with a plea stay off airplanes for now. We are, after all, in the era of “just in case.” Staying home is staying safe.
The current mask plans on airlines also illustrates their best use. Passengers get little or no protection by wearing masks themselves. They’re worn to stop coughs and sneezes, so they protect everyone else. The way a passenger gets assured the air is safe is to ask everyone to wear a mask. Many airlines will provide masks and hand sanitizer for passengers. It just took a worldwide pandemic to spur them to take action.
We’ve been assured for a long time that air ventilation systems are safe, and that most of the air in a cabin is replaced by fresh air every few minutes. There have been few known studies to show that an illness is contagious enough to spread further than a couple of rows, or seats over on a plane. Even now, airlines are careful about guarantees they will give that the middle seat is always vacant in a pandemic.
But many passengers have wondered for a while how airlines have escaped masking requirements in times of social distancing. And there’s still lots of work to be done. Not everyone is capable of easily wearing one for an entire eight-hour-plus trip to, say, Europe.
It’s not as if we don’t think about airborne bugs anyway. A blog carrying the title “Ask the Pilot” states it has heard the following descriptions of cabin air: filthy, germ-laden, rotten, disgusting, wretched, skanky, putrid, and fart-infested.
It turns out that we didn’t need the (true) legend of Andrew Speaker to kick things off. He actually apologized for misunderstandings over what he did in a note to the New York Times.
We harbor all these nasty fears anyway.
Have a good flight, brothers and sisters.