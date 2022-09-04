Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we’re running one of his past columns. This one appeared on Jan. 8, 2012.
Consider this your new personal political vow: Don’t try to explain items for which there is no easy explanation.
When there is video, let it be. Where people jump up and down, bleating about what you said, do not answer.
Do not try to deny things without considering that nobody will believe you anyway.
Suppose you are racing down an open highway in a state in which you imagine there’s no speed limit. You feel free. No one has spotted you for several days and, although you imagine yourself wanted for numerous petty infractions, there are no allegations of high crimes — yet.
Suddenly, a state trooper turns out from a side road behind you and flags you down. After a cursory inspection and the usual warning about speeding, he or she asks you to open the trunk.
You shrug and agree. There are no dead bodies in there, and evidence of other misdeeds has long been scrubbed.
Opening the trunk, the two of you peer at the startling contents — $200,000 in unsorted, scattered cash. It appears to have been gathered in a hurry.
The officer now glances at you and cracks a sly smile. He checks the cruiser’s computer and radio, then returns. The next question doesn’t matter.
No apology is necessary. There’s nothing illegal about $200,000 in spare cash kicking around the trunk. There’s just no easy way to explain it.
Let’s try: You couldn’t wait to rush the inheritance to the bank. You’ve been tipped to an oil well investment opportunity where the tender is cash. Sorry, officer … this is a rental car and I guess they forgot to clean out the trunk.
David Letterman’s Top Ten could produce the best try: “What, you think we elect judges down here on a mere bake sale?”
These scenes come up at a cursory glance through the headlines. New Jersey U.S. Senator, Robert Menendez denied suggestions that he’s blocking a federal judgeship confirmation on personal grounds. Menendez, a Democrat, was accused of harboring a grudge because the nominated judge’s companion led a probe into Menendez during the latter’s 2006 campaign for the seat.
Menendez is trapped. Nobody will buy his expected denial. The utterance leads to the following headline in the New York Times: “Senator Says His Concerns With Nominee Aren’t Personal.” Roughly translated, that’s “Pol Concedes His Concerns Are Entirely Personal.”
Politicians, knowing they are going to be asked about several inexplicable verbal miscarriages, haven’t at least thought about an explanation before offering one. This is perhaps the moment for an admission of youthful indiscretion, or at least a plea that wisdom comes with experience.
Consider the advantages of such homework. Bill Clinton, asked if he inhaled during an early encounter with marijuana, denied he had done so. Barack Obama, asked a similar question by Jay Leno, disarmed it by noting, “that was the point.”
Think about how to quit while you’re ahead and avoid unintended consequences. Vito Fossella, a rising young congressman from Staten Island, was picked up in 2008 for drunk driving in Washington. He then derailed his political career by not thinking about what he’d say to police who picked him up.
Fossella, after a White House celebration of the New York Giants’ Super Bowl victory, was at the peak of his career. All he had to do was to say as little as possible. Certainly “I don’t remember” would be a start. Instead he began with stories about visiting a sister, and then a sick friend. Then he asked Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Fay in nearby Virginia to bail him out.
What emerged was that Fossella had not one family, but two: his Staten Island wife and family, and Lt. Col. Fay, with whom he’d fathered a daughter. He dropped out of Congress.
No matter the stories here, such indiscretions will continue. We can resolve that in future years, we will simply laugh at some and learn from others. In the meantime, if you plan on tossing $200,000 in the trunk, why not pack it neatly in a gym bag?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.