On the way into town recently, I spied a couple that was clearly synchronizing their anger. Both were ranting and gesturing. I felt bad, sure they were beyond therapy. But on closer inspection, they weren’t unhappy with each other. The problem was the rest of the world. They were swaying in the same direction, stabbing the air with gestures that could have been rehearsed. Each was clawing at the windshield, almost agreeably.
Then I saw the light. On the way west of town on Main Street, they were playing that time-honored game: “What, you think you’re merging now? You think I’ll let you in front of me after whipping through the bus lane? Seriously?”
The content of the average argument about housing, politics, the cost of living and rude politicians is clearly a richer linguistic soup when we are pissing and moaning.
People cheat. Clearly the loudmouths two doors over have a secret trust fund, hidden from the Housing Authority. Let the games begin. And that’s only for the cream of the crop — those who’ve survived the lottery.
Are the S-curves really perpetual? Surely there’s enough bond money, and if there isn’t, can’t we just borrow some from the next fund over?
Let’s just all hook in online and approve or toss everything the council just did. Then we’ll get to work on the lawyers and judges!
And to think we thought we were over the rudest of the rudest politicians because they had been term limited. (You know who you are).
OK. So it’s time to move. Now the real challenge begins. Los Angeles is sunny and warm, but it’s got the 405. We get stressed if we’re forced to slow down to 40 mph on Highway 82. On the 405 you turn up the tunes, because you aren’t moving at all if it’s between 3 and 7 p.m. So screw L.A.
Up the coast is San Francisco, one of the most civilized cities in the world. But it’s got the 101, which is worse. And getting to and from the nearest freeway from Palo Alto?
So we forget the West and consider New York. Sinatra loved the city that never sleeps, so why not us? But housing is only slightly cheaper than San Francisco and ranks right around Aspen. Highways there are just as scenic except nothing moves. There’s a reason the West Side Drive simply goes by “the parking lot” now.
The surest sign someone has been in Aspen too long is when he or she actually believes we have problems. Surely, we’re not going to suddenly break into thanks for everything. That’s hardly what a hardcore Aspenite does.
But try this. Next time you have a spare $10 or $20 bill, offer it to a friend, but don’t quite let go. When the friend gives you that quizzical look, you admonish: “There’s a catch. You have to give this to someone who needs it more than you.” If you’re very lucky, you’ll get a selfie back from your friend, who made someone overjoyed with a rare act of random kindness.
Then, after that, back to business. We’ll shake up city hall. They’re evicting themselves anyway in favor of a new community center. There we can ritualistically rant about high housing costs, the lottery that must be fixed, and the housing folks who must be overlooking the scads of quasi-legal trust funds in their midst.
We can scare loose enough unused money to install a sample “straight shot,” so we can see if it will solve anything.
But don’t expect it to. Around Aspen, what would we do without crises around the corner? There would be nothing to fix, nobody to kick out. We’d sit peaceably in cars, and maybe even become so boring we’d ride the bus.
So prepare to get back into battle. Snow’s on the ground late this year, but everything else is as screwed up as ever.
Ranting is just too much fun.
