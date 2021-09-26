Even at dusk, when we can’t see quite as well, and traffic clouds our judgments, there are still certain flat truths. Right?
There are self-evident things that your mother or dad told you that stood the test of time, no matter what the folks on city council or in Congress swore by.
Then we began to doubt what the official world told us. There were go-to stalwarts. No Problem Joe was a source of invariable truth to those who knew the Aspen old-timer when he was around. Today, if you can’t trust what else you see in the paper, Lo Semple will set you straight.
In my days of running the Daily News under the name “staff mascot,” a bunch of us periodically reviewed columnists — the least comforting of duties. These were our friends. Still, periodically, we had to tell someone he or she had run out of juice, or needed fresh material. Which suggested we should “rotate” someone new into our line-up.
One cardinal sin stood atop the others. Real estate writers seem over-exuberant in their portrayal of “how things are.” But it was a no-no to claim that it is always a good time to buy Aspen real estate.
You couldn’t go that far, even with a license. If the speaker swore it was just his or her opinion, and not fact, there were plenty of places for real estate pros to proclaim the Aspen market’s invincibility outside of a printed newspaper.
I don’t own the paper any more. But there it was, just last week: words of the real estate guarantee. I wrote it off as a temporary sentiment. I’m omitting the author’s name. It might have been fine if the remark had been qualified, so it might have referred to the long term.
Scads of Aspenites, particularly those in real estate, were whacked badly by the recession of 2008. It was short, vicious, and unannounced. It was the done thing that bad, debt-laden players in the real estate market were bought — or bailed — out, so that a market crash wouldn’t bury real estate, temporarily.
Government types were lured by the credo of the day. There were certain firms too big to fail. Bigger buyers could always be found in the market. We expected we’d be warned about doom and disaster in the market. We had a huge head start in 2007. The sub-prime banking scandal exploded, involving scads of real estate home loans made to buyers with little or no homework. They began a cascade of toppling residential loans that were souring and threatening banks. The whispered question lurked: when would Wall Street’s problems burn through to Main Street? What event would jump the fire into the rest of the financial market? Moralists warned us we should let the free market rule. Treasury types worried about Lehman Brothers, teetering in search of a bailout. They thought they found a buyer in London by late 2008, but regulators there nixed the deal, and Lehman collapsed.
It took no time for real estate to fly south. Lehman’s demise led to a temporary credit freeze, which shut down a boatload of real estate loans in their tracks. The effect locally was immediate. No financing meant no closings, which translated to no commissions. The real estate employment market, very sensitive to the finance world, quickly readjusted. Layoffs and even a merger or two followed.
If you had purchased real estate in the Aspen market, it might take years to recover from 2008. Many were taken in by the fallacy of the sunken market. That riddle commands that if we take a bath on something we bought, we don’t sell until it recovers its loss. The best path would be to find the best investment. But what good one is there when the market’s bathed in red?
In the long run, the rule of never-a-loss-in-Aspen seemed to hold. But short-term investors took sizable haircuts all over town.
The rule that it is always a good time to buy Aspen real estate ended with an asterisk — if you planned to hold it long enough.
But wait. Behold the headlines and ignore what’s not Fox News. Trump won the election of 2020, did he not? No matter the hail-storm of protests and proofs otherwise, if you say it a lot, it’ll turn true soon enough. Could it be true there’s no bad time to buy Aspen real estate?
Those odds are right up with the odds of a bad time to vote for the guy many of us felt has already gone past due.
There is a magic term familiar to the real estate world known as “puffing.” It sets real estate apart and allows practitioners a little more latitude to go off the deep end with superlatives about the goods. In many industries exaggeration can land you on the burning end of a lawsuit. But in real estate, majestically, exaggeration Is permitted and considered harmless — just the puffing that always comes with a good sales pitch.
We will excuse folks who fly a little too high in a sort of performance art. I don’t have to call Lo Semple to see what he thinks. He is already giggling uncontrollably at my discomfort. “Life,” he’d advise. “Get one.”
