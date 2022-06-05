It’s 1986, and we’re trying to pick the next sheriff of Pitkin County, Colorado. We call Hollywood and ask if they could send in someone to play the part.
A decade before, we had a dude, Carroll Whitmire, who fit the part of a shoot-em-up lawman. But he was replaced by a deputy, Dick Kienast, who was ready to push past the “Maverick” days.
Hollywood comes on the line. “We have someone for you,” you’re told. “He’s 6-foot-6 and looks the part. He drools statute. But he’ll screw up the script. Don’t let him open his mouth. He’ll start babbling about ‘community policing’ and ‘de minimus law.’”
Bob Braudis was then 41 and had been a deputy. He’d arrived in Aspen looking to be a ski bum like everyone else. He’d been recruited off the streets by Kienast after hearing about the new philosophy making the rounds. He’d registered voters during Hunter Thompson’s 1970 campaign for sheriff, but wasn’t an activist.
Kienast would talk Braudis into running to replace him. Braudis had served a short stint as county commissioner. But he took up the challenge to win election as the new sheriff in town.
He died Friday night at age 77, having just watched his hometown Boston Celtics win the first game of the NBA Finals.
Braudis stayed in office a long time. His tenure became so noncontroversial you could sleep through reelection. By 2000, county commissioners removed the term limits from the posts of sheriff, assessor and clerk. Braudis could actually become what many thought he already was: sheriff for life.
Braudis retired in 2010 after 24 years in office. Think about it: U.S. presidents are term-limited after eight years, yet Braudis had served from presidents Reagan through Obama.
He did so simply. He became “one of us” instead of “one of them.”
Aspen was ready for Braudis before he took office. He became an outspoken foe of the Drug Enforcement Administration and its drug wars. Undercover drug work endangered citizens, Kienast believed. It fostered near-religious zealotry.
The unbelievable happened in 1980. An Aspen resident noticed a TV image — photographed through a window of a home across the street. Curious, he traced the origin of the camera to a telephone transformer box mounted on a phone pole near his home in El Jebel. He thought he spied a camera lens. But the DEA wasn’t klutzy enough to actually spy on locals, was it? The device, and others like it, were reported to Kienast’s office. The DEA sent a team to pick up the gear, turned in as “lost property.” When they got there, CBS’ “60 Minutes” show was there to film the scene.
Morley Safer, the incomparable correspondent, noticed the change in the sheriff’s office. It had a “bean sprout, friends-of-the-Earth look,” he reported. The patrol cars were painted a “friendly beige” and even lettering bore a ‘have-a-nice-day’ look about it, he added. The crew inside bore few signs of rank and had a “friends-of-the-earth” feel safer likened to “almost a police commune.”
Kienast’s overhauls readied the sheriff’s office by the mid-1970s for the general look-and-feel passed onto Braudis for 24 years and now Joe DiSalvo, a deputy when he took over Braudis’ post. The office crew had long become a family as well as a team.
In the meantime, Braudis turned his attention to befriending everyone in town. Thompson became a resident advisor. Braudis preferred hiring locals as deputies rather than law people answering ads. The main product marketed by his deputies was “peace,” he noted. Locals with difficulties could drop by, meet the sheriff for breakfast, or catch him on the streets. He had the rare ability to dispense his advice, and the authority to have it listened to. His stature helped. So did a comforting drawl losing its Boston-Irish origins. Braudis did not lecture people. He didn’t have to.
What was it that got him off the streets as a ski bum and into law enforcement?
I asked Braudis the question in 1991, when I was back in school, writing a paper on the political changes that swept the country in the 1970s. A long war droned on. “Watergate babies” won election to Congress in 1974. That was four years after Braudis decided to help with voter registration in Aspen.
Braudis came to Aspen without many thoughts on his future. He noticed local political campaigns as they came and went. But he and his friends limited themselves to contentment.
He paused. “And then, it was our turn to bat. What were we going to do, take a bye?”
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.