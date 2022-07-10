Call it the revenge of the unforced errors.
American presidents don’t routinely quit their jobs when things get rough. The Constitution favors a strong presidency.
But the British don’t seem to agree. Their system prompts leaders to quit their own parties without facing a general election. Last week, two of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet walked out, ripping apart a government overnight that had been installed in a landslide just three years ago. And the issue that caused it — Brexit — is still an ugly, unsettled mess, though voters backed it.
Things have turned upside-down since Johnson came to power in 2019. Now, there aren’t enough ministers left to run anything. And it could take two months to settle on a new prime minister — not including an election, since the whole Johnson mess is limited to the Conservative Party. They quit over knotty transgressions. Johnson lied about his attendance at too many Downing Street parties while COVID was raging last year. And he backed a minister who got drunk one night and groped someone at a London bar. Johnson claimed he hadn’t known about the minister’s background — but later events showed he had.
But mostly, Conservative Party members appear to have lost confidence in Johnson in a parliamentary system in which the public doesn’t vote directly for the prime minister.
Johnson was brash and brave, but not stupid. Yet he stood like a forlorn tennis player, blinded by a blizzard of his own “unforced errors,” yet seemingly unaware of them.
Now, there may come an election — even though Johnson’s party has maintained a majority throughout. Only recently has the opposition Labour Party topped Conservatives in the polls.
The Brits always muddle through. But thorny problems persist.
Johnson backed what he called “leveling up,” to end the wealth disparity between the U.K.’s south, dominated by London, and its midlands, where much of its industries are rooted. Yet the program lacks both funding and structure. And Brexit, propelled by racist fears of unwashed immigrants invading the U.K. from lands like Somalia, persists, much like similar influences in the southwest U.S. Brexit has lately begun bleeding again over its unending “backdoor”problem. Brexit split Ireland, which had seen a decade of peace from religious warfare, since Ireland remains in the European Union while Northern Ireland is in the U.K. — causing a needless “Berlin Wall” to split the Irish.
A lesson lurks somewhere here for most of us — commoners — who persist in committing “unforced errors” while ignoring them. It took the Brits just a week to begin ripping up their government in order to start over again without an election. What might each of us done if we made a list of unforced errors we’d made in just the last month?
“Unforced errors” are rooted in tennis. Since few approach this game to anywhere near perfection, there are plenty of such errors made. When they’re pointed out, we don’t argue — we learn from it instead. We can argue over whether that backhand shot that caught the line caused an “unforced” error or was really just a killer shot. Or whether a shot into the net resulted from a deft return. The statistic pointing out “unforced errors” can cause plenty of bickering while improving performance.
A needless error might result in failing to return a phone call or text. Or by uttering words better left unsaid. Or perhaps forgetting to split the lunch tab, though inflation may test that art form.
A politician might mistime his favoring a new tax — or fail to touch base with a key player while trying to reach dreaded but necessary “consensus.” Or by failing to “script” comments over an issue that deserves a bit more than cursory treatment. Or by gracefully conceding a goof, or summoning an apology at a key moment.
Boris Johnson made an embarrassing string of mistakes as prime minister. For a long time, they were “cute” or “just Boris.” Then one day they were no longer either.
Johnson may have a while to think about it. Recent former top leaders — including Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher — were ousted by their own parties so their party could stay in power.
British leaders have an automatic advantage. Since the prime minister is simply the leader of the party with the top vote count, the PM is also a member of the Parliament to which he was elected. So Johnson remains a member of Parliament and can speak from the backbench. He could even be elected again, though it’s not in the cards.
Another final dark scenario looms — involving the queen. She doesn’t like to get involved in parliamentary affairs, beyond opening celebrations. But she’s got an unspoken button at her side. Johnson can call a “snap” general election, asking the public to decide on a new majority and taking his chances. This would likely provoke howls for Buckingham Palace to stop it. This the queen can actually do, on the grounds the Conservatives already have a majority. But she has made a career of deciding to separate unforced errors from just dumb ones.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here on Sundays.