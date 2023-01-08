We’ve learned one thing in life about doing the laundry. It’s a repeating cycle. We lather, we rinse, and we repeat.
One day we’re waiting out the cycle and something weird happens. We’ve done lather-rinse-repeat, but the machine doesn’t shut down. After the last spin, it just repeats automatically. How do we get our stuff out? Who’s doing this to us?
We just witnessed the busted rinse-repeat cycle 15 times last week in the U.S. House of Representatives. It took Republicans the entire week just to elect a leader, whom we call the “speaker.”
We didn’t learn much new in these 15 cycles. A few characters did strut across the stage and utter some lines. A couple fights nearly broke out. A few members of Congress learned how to count votes. We know that being “present” isn’t the same as just not voting.
Under the rules of the House, nothing could get done — not even adjourning — without a majority of the number of seats in the House. If a seat was empty, too bad. With the Republicans only four seats ahead, anything could take all day. Strike that. One thing took a week.
What we learned is that any small group can gum things up. One issue is already looming. It’s the usual one — spending. Republicans can stop the spending process if they want to. But when they’ve done it in the past, the public blamed them. There’s no plumber in the House to fix things.
Nobody can even agree on the definition of a “lie.” A majority of the recently-elected House joined in the “Big Lie,” trying to convince us they knew the 2020 elections were rigged against Donald Trump. That fib is so permissible that a rookie 34-year-old named George Santos decided he could run and win if he simply invented his entire past. He stocked it with big-paying jobs and charitable campaigns. Someone at the New York Times got suspicious and found that all of it was a lie.
The House finally elected a speaker, but there’s a catch. Almost anyone at any time can shut things down on a complaint. The usual complaint is about spending. It’s easy to blame the other guy for loose change.
Change the channel, lest this become the story of our life. Normally, if the ratings tank, we’d fix the programming. But not this time. We’ll let the rookies strut their stuff and make noise. When Congress wants to get something done, a few members will stuff themselves into a closet to hold a vote.
The cycle will continue because at any one time, it makes more sense to block one more vote than it does to “compromise” to make a majority.
Everyone knows what’s going on. There are few real “lies” beyond the pack off the tongue of George Santos.
Can the House figure out how to stop the rinse-repeat cycle in time to try anything worth remembering? Pity poor CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. They’ll get stuck in the ratings basement for a while.
Rinse-repeat cycles are a fact of life. Aspen’s version of a slow, decadelong slog is playing out over the reopening of Main Street Bakery.
The Bakery, stocked with affordable fare and plentiful faces under proprietor Bill Dinsmoor, closed in 2016 after Dinsmoor & Co. couldn’t get its owner to sell to him. Its historic building couldn’t get a new set of front steps without setting off an expensive rehab to bring it up to today’s building code. The betting clock began when it closed. The death of a would-be proprietor (not Dinsmoor) slowed it down. So did its purchase by Mark Hunt and the inevitable string of permits to reopen it.
At one time, nearly nothing got done in Aspen — even politics — without running it by a flock of bakery patrons at their community tables.
Last week we saw 15 rounds of rinse-and-repeat in the U.S. House. All we got out of it was a new speaker of uncertain tenure and a little screeching out of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). The betting on the doors opening again at Main Street Bakery could stretch to nearly a decade and will still depend on whether a new proprietor can side-step a new price list that will stifle patrons.
One rinse-and-repeat cycle took 15 days to accomplish nearly nothing, Another is pushing a decade, after which its health may depend on Aspen’s own tendency towards glitz, glitter, and prices to match.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.