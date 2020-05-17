You are startled to find yourself invited to dine at the “9,000-foot club” in Aspen. You have a friend who’s done well enough to rent a spacious house at that altitude up on Red Mountain. If you know how he’s made his money, it is usually just by accident.
The evening visit is a dinner for six. The details didn’t matter before the pandemic. Now, they do. You remember your friend’s very long, stately dinner table, which might seat a dozen “BC” — before COVID-19. It’ll provide plenty of social distancing along its length, but we might have to avoid sitting directly across from someone.
Your friend, a bit of a show-off, has arranged for a car to pick up you and the others. That’s one detail out of the way, since you haven’t driven your car for a while, aren’t sure it will start, and were wondering if it’ll still need disinfecting. You think you know the statistics for a virus’ life expectancy: 15-20 seconds in the air if in a droplet, and another three days if it lands on a friendly surface.
You know your friend will have masks available, if just for show, But aren’t quite sure if there’s a tape measure to mark off the 6 feet you’ll need.
Now there’s another problem. Another guest is a loud-mouthed, opinionated writer. She’s likely to be talking a lot. How do we raise the “droplet emission” question? How do we quaintly shut her up?
For political variety, our host has invited a MAGA-hat-wearing Trump devotee. We like him. We even feel for him. He’s worried about becoming an endangered species in Pitkin County. The pandemic might flare up again and doom the incumbent’s chances in November. Undoubtedly someone will show up with a “Make America Safer” hat.
These little items, mixed together, will produce some uncertainty and risk. What happens if someone launches a verbal lecture at the same time the wine and coffee cream are being passed around? What is slated for dessert? If a food fight develops, are lemon meringue or mud pie are on the agenda. Maybe we should just mask up.
You discover the real agenda soon enough. It is “risk management” — the career field of the host. You never knew what he did. You assumed it had something to do with insurance or medicine. Now you realize it will cover much of the rest of your life, since one form of coronavirus or another is always lurking. You learn from the experts that you may control the bugs, but they’ll lay low, looking for a new host, a new ride and a new chance to multiply.
Whether you fly or drive or either, where you work if, if you work, where you eat or even party, whether you’ll need a note from the doc just to get tested, where you go to get away — are all fodder for the new type of risk management in the age of COVID-19. We don’t know if it will end, or how. We don’t even know if it will end our current form of politics. The crazies are out again, in force. It’ll look like Halloween every night. They’ll want to spit on you just for spite.
The host soon divulges his deep dark secret. His risk management experience has been, to date, black box. But it has a smoky past. To calculate risk, he explains, you need to figure both odds, and the “expected value” of each result.
In 2000, he worked for the United States. His field was “war games” — real life, not just in the movie. We weren’t entirely flat-footed, it turns out, by 9/11. There were all kinds of doomsday scenarios, but few of the scariest involved pilots willing to crash into buildings just for a cause. Until then, the notion of aviator suicide had been discounted. But a strange thing occurred: leave it to a novelist.
Novelist Tom Clancy had already imagined an event not unlike 9/11 in “Debt of Honor.” His version involved a veteran Japan Airlines pilot, a Boeing 747 emptied of passengers, and a cross-Pacific flight with a refueling stop on the West Coast. The pilot would mercifully kill his co-pilot upon takeoff. He scheduled the plane for routine maintenance, and set his heading for Washington, D.C. He’d descend to landing altitude and even light the rear tail fin just for show. Then he flew the 747 into the east-facing stone facade of the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union address. The top brass of all three branches of government habitually attended, except for the “designated survivor,” who’d become the next president if the unspeakable occurred.
That scenario was already public, as it had just been laid out in unbelievable detail in Mr. Clancy’s book. The host of our dinner had rarely spoken of it and would not do so tonight. But his job was to imagine how that event might unfold, how many scenarios were possible, and where to go from there. It was a virtually impossible assignment.
Yet “risk assessment” has arrived. Every outing, meal, shopping visit and trip will involve not whether folks can eradicate the risk, but what level of risk they’re willing to take of getting infected.
It’s a backwards world statistically. When we “flatten the curve,” things don’t immediately get better. They just get worse more slowly. Every day, the chances of infection are higher than the day before.
It won’t matter who our friends are. It’s not personal. Many of them don’t suffer symptoms or are protected. They won’t know if they’re affected.
That’s all for tonight’s dinner. We’re warned about the next dinner, a sequel should we survive the evening. It will cover “herd immunity.”