“I got news for you,” proclaims my friend Bobbi, who is nearing a high sweat on a stationary bike. “Money just ain’t what it used to be.”
All the new money is sloshing around town in search of the latest deal on a short-term rental.
“It’s about that study, the one that says the average theoretical per-person rate is now up to $1,382. These are dollars we’re talking about, not rubles,” she huffs.
We imagine there is no such thing as an “average rate” per-person for the STR market, but the right computer model could fix that.
Bobbi is part of a group spending time considering all sorts of endgames for the STR movement. If you push lots of believable ideas to their logical conclusion, you end up at one deep end or the other. Your choice.
Take the notion of a special zone that would cater to nothing but STRs, fashioned out of the hottest colors of the 20th century, like fuschia and teal. Such colors would grace the mandatory gates of such an encampment. The public would never embrace such an idea, of course. So it is kept relatively secret. Or it is concocted by our own housing authority as a venture into pure profit and self sufficiency. In other words, we take it inside.
Consider the concept of an endless lap game at the roundabout just west of town. The circle out there is just about the right dimension — maybe a little tight — for an endless circle game. But it’s a start.
Take an incentive for the real-estate types eager to cash in on the STR district. They’ll show up in force at the upcoming hearings to figure out if the moratorium on such development is a necessary “emergency.” Or if — as the real-estate types insist — it’s just a pretext for the city to slow down a greedhead march to ever-expanding rewards.
It’s no one’s dream to be told to complete 50 laps of the roundabout in a single sitting. But that would change with a special pin commemorating such a feat. If there’s a 100-day pin for skiing, why not a 50-lap recognition of a feat of driving survival? At the courthouse, an imaginative judge could impose a penalty of 75 laps for an infraction.
There would be public relations problems of course, starting with the needless pollution from laps executed by citizens doing their duty.
Next would come the mental health angle. Suppose it might benefit some to be told to turn in several laps in a solitary “circle game” of deep thought thinking about something other than how to get around the beast in front of you in an SUV so wide it blocks much of the sweeping mountain views you originally imagined.
This entire thought exercise sounds nuts. But I contend that it’s not — there are myriad histories of vehicular-circle games from all over.
You wouldn’t think it was anyone’s primo idea to spend time on an urban subway system dreaming of riding forever on a line that was just built as a circle to get from one leg of the system to another. What, you missed the London Underground as recently as 2009? The people who built the tube began with a network of underground routes just a block beneath street grade. One line pulled no punches. The “Circle Line,” cobbled together from two originally independent rail systems, gave you a chance to ride all day in elegant railway cars at nearly no cost, since you were officially going just one stop.
So came the legend of the “circle parties” where friends would meet up at Liverpool or Paddington and ride all day for the joy of doing nothing and going nowhere together.
The fun stopped after one particularly famous Circle Line party involving some 300 costumed patrons, who joined from any of 30 or so stations with grand names like High Street Kensington. The line itself was reconfigured and morphed from a circle to a “tadpole.”
There was also burnout. One engineer noted the need to run the cars In both directions so the wheels didn’t “wear asymmetrically.”
Bobbi’s consulting group won’t propose a lap program involving the roundabout, but the thought process led it to special zoning for STRs painted solely colors that haven’t yet been invented.
