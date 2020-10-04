I’ve been lost for a while now about where the coronavirus is and where it isn’t. Why can’t we just see the infected stuff and get out of its way?
Then I spy the perfect solution: a tiny ad in a scientific journal advertising the “Orange Cloud.” A recently-invented set of new glasses will solve all my problems. As a “subscriber,” my new glasses will convert the tiny droplets that float in the air and contain the virus into orange specks visible to the eye. I’m not sure of the science, but hey, I’ll try anything.
Just think. If I’d have been at the recent presidential debate between Biden and Trump, I could have spotted the hot air right away. I would have detected the orange clouds aloft, and how they dissipated. Did the orange mist settle quickly, or did some of it violate the six-foot “distancing” rule and land in the audience?
Where did Trump’s hard-blown hot mist settle out? How long did it take? Did Biden’s reach the sparse audience?
I expect that the “Orange Cloud” will be controversial. It will be dismissed as Fake News theory, because where would be without it? But doctors and journalists would be all over the early batches. They’d see what the participants couldn’t at several White House receptions: lavishly-decorated scenes fairly awash in wispy orange. It would have come in contact with everyone, leaving the question of infection to a calculated risk factor. We’d no longer guess whether anyone will be infected. Just how many.
The denial game would continue, sanctioned by the president, but such receptions would dry up. Why would a Supreme Court nominee show up only to risk counting the days before she felt sick, right there on the bench? The new justice could have a tenure suddenly interrupted by illness or worse.
Airline ticket sales would be subject to a quick passenger inspection. If the passenger arrived at his seat only to find a small clot of orange mist spread randomly across his row, he could opt off the flight. Same with sports stadiums.
We’d still disinfect work spots and hotels like we do now, but patrons could see the evidence. We wouldn’t need to debate how well open-air restaurant seating works because we’d see it.
The new inventions might put a scare into supermarket visitors. We imagine ourselves protected by masks now, particularly inside a well-ventilated space. But we’d avoid lurking orange clouds, the products of visiting even a well-filtered space.
The rhetoric would continue, of course. The cure is always just around the corner — there are just far more corners than we expected.
We wouldn’t be as concerned about private gatherings at home. How long will the mist stay aloft before it settles? Six feet was the rule we used, but scientists have just created instances in which an infectious cloud could drift seven to sixteen feet while still aloft.
Seeing airborne orange danger could change our lives. It could mean fewer get sick, and could go back to work, as our political leaders are demanding. The economy could recover, on the theory that you have to be healthy to work.
Just as I’m thinking nirvana, I spot the fine print on my new spectacles. “TIME LIMIT,” the warning proclaims. The new technology used to create the orange mist will lose effect in just two months. Like a carton of milk or chunk of meat, the new product has a “shelf life.” I have to live by the “sell by” date. After that, we’ll just be back to normal. I won’t be able to see the orange mist any more. Now I’ll have to imagine it.
But would that be so bad? After studying and learning how the virus behaves in its aerosol form, I might still be better off than if I’d never gone through my bout with high-tech specs. Denial would vanish. Seeing — and imagining — is believing.
I’ll be back to guessing, but I’d be far more aware of the risk. Our days of denial would have their own “sell by” date.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.