You wouldn’t expect the town’s leading Japanese restaurant to dispense advice on how to brilliantly cook a steak, would you?
How about the leading clothier’s advice on the appropriate price for a ski pass?
Aspen hasn’t needed a strong burst of Ecclesiastes for quite a while. That’s biblical advice, set to music if you like. It tells us there’s a season, time and place for everything. What’s left out is even more to the point: don’t mess with the stuff you know very little about.
So we had to wonder whose idea it was to sue the city of Aspen over its pause on regulating short-term rental permits. The sudden, unstately action came just around Christmas. We thought it was well established that business groups stay as far away from hot political issues as possible. That’s because violators illustrate how little they know about someone else’s bowl of soup when they seek to stir it unexpectedly. Smart groups frequently pull a sudden time-out, avoiding such rash and ill-fated moves.
Aspen’s latest Christmas outburst comes from the Aspen Board of Realtors. Last we looked, we assumed they knew about as much about the fair administration of STRs as they do about how to cook a steak or how much to charge for a day of skiing.
The real estate types avoided stating outright that they seem to be itching for the latest chapter of Aspen’s class war between the have-mores, the have-not-so-muches, and the have-even-lesses. We usually catch a whiff of such outbreaks before they happen. But we had no clue this time before the board, acting in all its corporate glory, filed in Aspen District Court. The judge wants to know the city of Aspen’s position. We’d like to know when and how the real estate types forgot to take their medication.
In recent years, the gloss has worn off complaining groups jumping into political controversies. They appear unclad and often act that way. There’s no expectation that the board has anything to help us out.
Local special-interest groups tend to stay out of politics for many smart reasons. It starts with the remote amounts they know about the issue(s) at hand. Eventually we settle down and talk it out before lunch and before we receive the undistinguished tips about which personalities are festering and simmering about this latest stink — and where it came from. Mostly, no one appreciates being tarred and feathered by their own admission over how little they might know about what’s on the table. We usually let letters to the editor fly and social media wander. The town has no souls that we know of who’ve knocked themselves off Facebook or Twitter.
Short-term rentals aren’t something you battle over because nobody knows much about what they are or how they work yet anyway. We tend to favor education first and fireworks later.
There’s also the very real chance that someone will step into something so hot and uncomfortable that he, she, or they will be remembered for it. We’re near an early chapter of Aspen’s latest episode of class wars. This skirmish needs to wait a while, until participants fill up with knowledge before reverting to pissing and moaning.
Could anyone have inadvertently hijacked the Aspen Board of Realtors? It seems a little off beat that such a board would do this if calm — unless someone put them up to it.
Unless someone wanted to lob in a little suggestion about how little real-estate types know. This action also unfairly spreads tar and feathers all over a perfectly reputable industry for a complaint the bulk of the group may not harbor.
Pausing is a good idea for industry groups that itch to show off their political prowess. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce learned that lesson. Shortly after the Capitol insurrection a year ago, it swore to financially boycott lawmakers who’d voted not to certify the election. Later, it calmed down, crawling back into bed with some of the 147 legislators who’d made up their own fables about those votes.
Today some of America’s most noted companies throw money at the insurrectionists. Many believe they must bed-hop just to stay alive.
It might be better for us to have a few good classroom sessions about the distinction between a good and bad STR before we telegraph to each other how little collectively we know.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.