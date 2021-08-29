This alphabet soup involves P’s in perilous times.
You’re a school back east named Princeton and you have a problem. You have to chisel the name of a big-time alum named Perelman off a new building. Well — not chisel exactly, since it’s not yet finished — but you get the point.
Ron Perelman, who with daughter Debra controls 86% of Revlon, has apparently been financially rocked by the pandemic, so he put a yacht, jet, some pieces of art and other business interests up for sale. Forbes downgraded his estimated net worth from $12.5 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion more recently.
He also opted out of another obligation — a $65 million pledge to build a new residential college at Princeton, which is aiming to increase its undergraduate count 10%. The school’s paper recently quoted its officials as saying the planned Perelman College would revert to Residential College No. 7. Since College 7 hasn’t been finished, Princeton could be skulking around for another name.
Perelman took it philosophically, telling the Daily Beast, “I have been holding onto too many things that I didn’t use or even want.” He offloaded some fun toys, and Princeton thanked him for his other donations.
Big-time name donors rarely walk away from such pledges, because there are few ways to avoid the surrounding weirdness. Colleges have been known to “evict” the names of dearly departed and deadbeat — or legally troubled graduates. Sometimes a graduate will cancel his gift because he regrets it. But to have your name dropped as a prestigious college donor is something most want their obituaries to avoid.
But there are exceptions. In 2016, oil man Aubrey McClendon, a big cheese at Chesapeake Oil & Gas, crashed his car into a highway overpass. Since he’d just been indicated in a land-bid-rigging case, this was widely thought to be suicide. Nonetheless, Duke University treated him as a routine deadbeat $10 million pledge, and sued his estate. Duke dropped the suit later, and apologized for dishonoring McClendon’s name. But the episode became a black mark in poor collegiate behavior, even if the donor might have been misbehaving, too.
Yale wrestled for a while with knocking ex-Senator John Calhoun’s name off one of its 12 residential colleges. The school’s president took the matter under careful advisement and solemnly concluded that Yale shouldn’t be rewriting history (Calhoun had owned slaves). But a few student demonstrations later, the prez reversed himself, and now the ex-Calhoun College is named for a distinguished one-time instructor named Hopper.
Others have concluded that the perils of a rich dishonored donor aren’t really worth worrying about, or that the donor should have reviewed his own dark history before attaching his or her name to a building.
A look at big schools or sports stadiums would conclude that such institutions rarely need our money. Princeton’s endowment, which partly funds its annual budget, is at $26 billion.
There’s a sour lesson to kicking a gift horse in the mouth. The schools, using modern accounting, count pledges as if they arrived as gold bullion, and go out and spend it long before bothering to collect. They not only need to chisel off the donors. They still need to collect the suddenly missing loot.
Such scalp-searching scares off donors. They often end bothersome fundraising calls by promising a pledge. They might reconsider if they knew it could pop up in court after their corpse chills out.
