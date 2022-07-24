It took the BBC in London 27 years to get it right. But last week, the British broadcasting giant formally apologized to the ex-nanny for princes William and Harry. The reporter Martin Bashir had tricked Princess Diana into giving him the 1995 interview in which she declared “there were three of us in this marriage.”
Bashir had supposedly persuaded Diana that people close to her were selling stories to the London tabloids hinting at an affair between Prince Charles and the princes’ nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, then known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, then 29. The tell-all program aired on the highly-watched BBC show “Panorama.” It had an audience not unlike the CBS program “60 Minutes.”
The BBC’s first review of its practices exonerated itself. Diana’s interview had an explosive effect, advancing the true narrative of Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Pettifer continued on at the palace until 1999. Parker Bowles married Charles. Diana, who died in 1997 in a Paris car accident, never heard the apology, in which the BBC conceded that Bashir’s original reports were fabricated.
This wasn’t the first debunking of the Bashir story, but it featured the first formal apology to Pettifer.
What had happened to the renowned BBC to allow the original allegations to air in the first place?
To answer this, we move to the monetization of the business of tabloid reporting, and the creation of a circus race for ratings gold enjoyed by its personalities themselves.
The players romp on the sets of cable news shows which predominate on Fox, MSNBC, CNN and others. They allow personalities such as Tucker Carlson (on the right) and Rachel Maddow (to the left) to create personalities all their own. But in the long run, they carve out huge audience segments that often have little In common, yet insist that their beliefs are all we need to know about right and might.
This has become the business strategy of Fox News in particular. It has long since beached its allegiance to fair standards, allowing notables to profit off shooting-star paychecks and the proceeds off books and speaking engagements.
If money is at the root of most evil, it is certainly sloshing around at benevolent amounts. The latest development is the morphing of Bank of Trump into a financing institution all its own, with a star who can summon cash at a finger snap at oft-bogus claims. There’s a betting chance here for the first widely-accepted claim that the world is flat — as a campaign pledge.
Let’s revisit the genius of Rush Limbaugh. Starting with a silver tongue and ratio mike, he made no bones about it: he was all about the ratings. He corralled his talent forming the EIB (“Excellence in Broadcasting” network, widely syndicating the far-right religion). Rush found himself occasionally trapped by his own political preferences, but got around it by using taped vignettes to lampoon his chosen enemies, starting with Hillary Clinton.
Limbaugh may or may not have been aware that he was training legions of young entrepreneurial ears. Take your beliefs, brand them with outlandish claims, slip in a dash of business vinegar to profit from ratings, and clear props for takeoff.
In that way, the personalities made it difficult for their own employers to fire them. They also led to a host of bizarre beliefs, where the claim doesn’t matter if the ratings meter reacts and antsy advertisers are kept at bay.
Some players, such as Maddow, present as evident hard workers. Most take special training to present as benevolent personalities. They are subservient to their bosses, as ex-CNN star Chris Cuomo learned. But their bosses, in turn, profess allegiance to their employers.
The real bosses here don’t show up on the set and are far less fetching than the hedge-fund-like entities their companies bankroll.
But they occupy the drivers’ seats in the continuing drama which produced a pinch of tardy regret for Alexandra Pettifer in London.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.