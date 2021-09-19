“You heard?” chirps an unmistakably Bostonian voice. “Liz wants to break up Wells Fargo. Says it can’t fix itself.”
Randy, a lifelong friend and fellow Bostonian, won’t discuss the Red Sox in the midst of an agonizing pennant race, so we have switched to his second pet peeve: slumbering banks.
“Liz” is U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who counts Harvard professor among her achievements. That’s a good sign for us. Warren, he notes, “is a smart kid.”
Liz — the honorable senator — has reached into her background, where she mastered complex economics and the tangled rules governing banking regulations. Wells Fargo has been on the Fed’s watch list for years. Wells busted into the headlines over a decade ago when it was caught setting up bogus accounts for customers, charging them bogus fees for everything from insurance they didn’t need to items they’d never heard of.
Wells tried swapping out a few CEOs. But one literally self-destructed testifying before Congress. The latest has reached Liz’s list because he got paid over $20 million last year while the bank’s customers kept suffering. For many years, the Fed has limited Wells’ growth until it behaves. Even investor Warren Buffett got impatient, dumping some Wells stock.
Now, Warren has proposed splitting Wells between its regular banking business and its “Wall Street” business like raising funds for mergers. She wants to slap the bank until it recovers, pointing to activities like fixing its anti-money-laundering oversight.
Randy and I are both on board for this. We have moved into a forbidden area: how do we survive Wells Fargo if it turns out it’s too big to break up?
Wells Fargo overran the land in the days Security Pacific embarked on a bank-merging mania that even reached solid, down-home Bank of Aspen, whose building still survives. I’d just started the Aspen Daily News and doubled as a long-haired, trouble-making writer. One day proprietor Logan Bailor marched out of his office. Pointing at a box on the front page of my paper, he declared, “This space. Mine. Starting Monday. OK?” He was buying an ad in my paper before it was remotely respectable.
A few mergers and buy-outs later, big banking reached Aspen, and Wells Fargo had staked out the corner of Mill and Hopkins. A new chairman, Richard Kovacevich, had made a splash declaring that the bank should be like a store, selling products to customers over the counter.
My first experiment was analyzing its “Enhanced Mortgage” offering. It was like new math. The bank promised it could save you thousands. It did this by switching you from a monthly payment to two smaller ones, every other Friday. For this it charged a healthy fee in the thousands over time. It simply raised your payment by 7.5%, causing you to prepay your mortgage and save a bundle, assuming you lived that long. The rub: you could simply ask the bank to raise your mortgage payment by that amount — a request that cost nothing and took about 30 seconds.
I learned to be very careful upon entering the bank. One day I got nervous about arranging a wire going all of a few blocks — to a title company handling a deal. It couldn’t possibly fail. To be sure, I appeared at the bank’s opening to assure things. Don’t worry, they told me. This is routine.
Late in the afternoon the title people got nervous. The money hadn’t arrived. They called the bank, and the supervisor appeared incredulous. Upon hearing this, I decided on a little more dramatic route. I ran to the bank. “You got a wheelbarrow and a shovel?” I asked with a straight face. “We’ll move the money the old-fashioned way. It’s only going three blocks.”
That was just the start of a long, downhill slide I experienced at the bank soon to be nicknamed Fee Fargo.
I loved the memory of Logan and all the folks I’d known at the bank, most of whom had left the place after it became known as a painful training ground for managers, groomed and made-ready for other needy branches. Our employees were by now being driven crazy by the bank’s entry into the business of charging hefty recurring fees for tiny debit card overdrafts. My friends were all gone.
I yearned for the days that happy banking memories brought music to my ears. I recalled Crocker Bank, a regional player in Southern California, looking for a makeover. After a visit to ad agency Hal Riney, it decided on a strategy focusing on young, new employees ready to start a new life. Riney’s folks suggested songwriter Paul Williams.
Williams came up with a so-so broadcast jingle, aired frequently in 1971 as the bank embarked on its makeover. Richard Carpenter heard the ad one day as he was driving home. He was looking for material for a sister named Karen, who’d just put released her first hit single, “Close to You.” Carpenter thought the Crocker jingle, arranged more simply, might be worth a try. It was called “We’ve Only Just Begun,” playing on the idea of a young customer starting off at a new bank.
I told my friend Randy in Boston that I was all in with Liz. We doubted that even Sen. Warren would be able to move the federal bureaucracy to fix Wells Fargo. But Randy was upbeat. “If the Red Sox could rise again, so could they,” he swore.
