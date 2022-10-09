During Jimmy Carter’s presidency (1977-1981), word came down that the White House was thinking of legalizing marijuana possession. But Carter, fearful that he would be portrayed as soft on crime, didn’t act. It won’t be until next week, officially, that federal pot possession will drop off the books. The feds don’t prosecute today for mere use anyway, but some states still do. Not quite half the states still lurk in the dark era where you and your reputation can be dunked.
Possession is still largely a state matter. Colorado and most other states don’t get bothered over possession. But in many states, yesteryear is still in effect. One U.S. senator has already taken up the script, tying pot to a crime wave.
Our grappling with pot has gone on for 50 years, with law enforcement signing up in the 1970s. Marijuana is still a Schedule 1 substance today — in the same category as heroin and LSD. The “we versus they” era of law enforcement persists, in which the scent of marijuana is enough to call out the posse. The penalties for sale and trafficking are still on the books. Possession of over 2 ounces still violates state law, and use in parks and public places is still technically a no-no. Federal law still outlaws the stuff on federal lands —including Forest Service property, which rings Aspen. A change in federal law would require an act of Congress.
Employers and businesses are free to ban stuff on property they control. And in a peculiarity, businesses may still technically test as a condition of employment.
Police attitudes may take a while to soften. We saw the differing views in action in Aspen. The town’s police were mostly recruited with academy-style training. Traditional police views were common among Aspen police, in contrast to sheriff’s deputies, who were hired and trained locally on a community-policing menu and, by legend, were less hard-headed.
Pot laws were a bonus to police agencies in general. A body search for offending drugs was added to any other suspected vices, allowing agencies to pile on zombie drug offenses that could then be used to negotiate “reduced charges.”
The problem was generational. Users were forever tied to revolutionaries, as marijuana became tied to the peace movement. Conflicting attitudes affected families, workplaces, and who sat next to you at the ballpark.
Pot smokers disliked authority figures. Just a whiff of marijuana on a police record or a college transcript could expel and reroute you forever. Pot was a capital crime at many colleges. Warmongers infected Congress. The feds juiced up their suspicion of Aspen as a drug dealers’ mecca. The Drug Enforcement Administration acted with such zeal in Aspen undercover work that the entire agency was embarrassed and busted by a famous 1980 expose by CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
Drugs as a whole were targeted by federal enforcers, starting with J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. A common rumor sprang up in southern states. Blacks high on cocaine were impervious to bullets. Youthful photos of long-haired politicians were used to torpedo them in later campaign seasons.
Only in later years did society begin to understand how Black and brown people were jailed for possession where whites were let go. Still later, police and the public watch as a round of ultra-addicting drugs like fentanyl redefined dangerous addiction from a drug matter to a health crisis.
It’ll be a while before we understand the generational changes over time.
One thing’s for sure. With apologies to Merle Haggard, Okies from Muskogee do smoke pot, just as hippies out in San Francisco do.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.