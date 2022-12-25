A candidate is blathering on in the background about his stellar record in school, but he fumbles the name of the famous bell tower there. That’s weird, you think. He blew the name of the bell tower? Well, somebody will figure it out.
But whose job is that? Hundreds heard the mistake, but they all thought the same thing… somebody else will figure it out. Nobody ends up acting, except the local paper. It’s their job. There aren’t a lot of agencies that track candidate fibs. It’s a recent thing, after all. Very post-Trumpian.
It is not quite a crime, depending on how far you get, to manufacture a background too good to be true when running for public office. We just assume that liars will get caught. Except when they don’t.
It could be easier today to run and win office based on a pack of lies than it would be for a kid to fake his or her way into a big-name school.
When George Santos, 34, a Congressional candidate on Long Island, caught the curiosity of the New York Times, it was already too late. Santos got elected in a district that went for Joe Biden in 2020.
Santos was already Congressman-elect when questions arose about a conservative kid who drew on a background including Brazilian parents to run as a Trumpist. Santos even tossed out an allegation that he’d been a victim of election fraud in his past.
Santos is young, just now starting to build a past. But right out of the gate, the clanging bells are out of tune. He threw out a family company named DeVolder and boasted of a lofty salary. He also claimed to have become rich working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. But neither Wall Street firm found him in their records, according to the New York Times.
Clues abounded. Santos, campaigning, said he’d been victimized as both a tenant and landlord. No records existed of an animal-charity group with which he claimed a connection. He alluded to real estate riches, but no property popped up to match his claim.
Watchdogs appeared a day late and a buck short. Santos is set to be sworn in in a society where the only successful remedies are impeachment or a successful challenger. His seat may become an embarrassment to Republicans at a time when the GOP barely captured the House of Representatives last month. In normal weather, you’d express displeasure. But here, because they can’t afford to give up even one seat in either House or Senate, they must endure unsavory scents where they arise and hope there are few others. You could be a thrice-conflicted criminal and still win the backing of a major American political party.
Tommy Lee Jones said it best when posing as policing aliens on planet Earth in the original “Men in Black.” The masses on this planet are a gullible breed.
Is there not a future for a new industry here? Could we not spark a national chain of academies that train bright, young candidates on how to fake their way into office? Candidates would all be young, thus eliminating the problem of a bothersome past. At 34, Congressman Santos has got at least another 34 years in politics if he plays his cards right. The gap between truth and consequences in politics is dropping from sight. We’ll worry about the problem candidates later, but right now, we have a majority to protect or another to challenge.
There’s a rich history to tap here, starting with Robert Redford in “The Candidate,” who glides into the Senate before having a clue what he’s supposed to do next.
A super-charged year in training would start in Hollywood, focusing on Performance Arts 101, on What to Say and What Not. One training program would focus on how members of the British House of Commons handle themselves so fluidly while Americans are still frightened of unplanned press conferences.
There will be a course on instant disasters. Congressman Vito Fossella, years ago, got picked up for drunk driving after a Super Bowl party at the White House. All he had to do was say nothing; instead, he called his girlfriend, exposing his two families, each with at least a kid.
We’d toss in some instruction on high aspirations, a reminder of a political field unlettered with cesspools. A special, highly concentrated course, Finance 101, will explore the sticky tentacles of personal money scandals we never saw coming.
If things work properly, we can watch them on TV. We won’t have to get caught in the fray. Special watch groups would learn how to spot instances in which a politician unmasks himself by mispronouncing a bell tower he was supposed to know well.
Next semester, extra credit would be offered for special instruction: how messy affairs make messy politics.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.