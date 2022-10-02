Who’d-a-thunk?
We could write a spooky short story out of the economic mess going on in London these days.
Dollars, compared to the British pound, have never gone as far, at only $1.11 per. Soon, new currency will appear with the likeness of King Charles III (though it’ll be 20 or 30 years before those minted under Queen Elizabeth will disappear).
But the Brits are squirming under a new heat wave. The brand-new government is headed straight south, with bets flying over how long it’s got left. Her Majesty died a couple of days after meeting the new prime minister, Liz Truss. Ms. Truss is running the government off a script written by supply-side economists and rarely tested in real life.
The whole thing has the look and feel of a table read written in Hollywood.
The voters can’t seem to evict the United Kingdom’s party in power, the Conservatives. They’ve ruled for 12 years. The last prime minister, Boris Johnson, misbehaved by partying too much at No. 10 Downing Street. But why go for an election when you still have a majority in Parliament (the prime minister isn’t elected, but just the leader of the majority party). So they just swapped out Johnson, allowing a rumble in which a tiny elite group picked the new rookie, Liz Truss. She promptly tanked the stock market the moment she spoke.
Here’s where the script-comes in. Truss worships at the altar of “free-market” or “supply-side” economics. Steeped in hard theory, they’re high on textbook economics. Tax cuts must be good. They stimulate the economy and represent a respectable way to buy votes. So Truss started the party, apparently before she was well-rehearsed. Sounding perfectly wooden, as if she were misreading a teleprompter, she cut taxes on the wealthiest Britons.
If we cut Truss some slack, we’d observe she wasn’t supposed to be prime minister. The leader in the rumble to succeed Johnson was economist Rishi Sunak. But he got booted by party hardliners because he’d shown disrespect by quitting, probably to protest Johnson’s misbehavior.
After Truss’ first speech, the markets imploded. Public opinion followed. Conservatives fell 30 points behind in the polls. Now we reach the voters’. Another election isn’t necessary for two more years, unless Truss is dunked in a no-confidence vote by her own party leaders.
Economists are already burying Truss and her party. Here’s where available economic theory comes in. It says a tax cut now is virtually suicidal, since the last thing needed in an inflationary period is folks running around with tax refunds, anxious to spend their money and push up prices. The International Monetary Fund has already dumped on Truss’ theory. So has the Bank of England, which regards its duty as keeping interest rates high to cut down inflation.
Homeowners are almost gagging in the streets, due to the awkward way homeowner financing is set up in the U.K. While 30-year mortgages are standard in the U.S., they aren’t in Britain. Many rates float with the market, and are racing for new highs. Worse, the vast majority of home loans — about 65% — last fewer than five years or have loan rates that float. So against a less-than-stable home financing market, a new prime minister takes power and immediately frightens the stock market. Nobody can trust the Conservatives to fix their leadership problem. They took months to pick Truss, their latest leader.
To make things worse, Brexit, the main doctrine of the governing “Tories,” is tanking as well. The departure from the European Union has been bumpy, perhaps because the E.U. is not making the exit smooth. Many Britons think Brexit was a waste of time, fueled by anti-immigrant sentiment and suspicions of a leadership based in Brussels.
Nobody knows how long Prime Minister Truss will last, or even how long it’ll be before the next election is called. The economy’s plummeting and Inflation’s spiraling, but you can get a two-for-one deal on a pint of Watney’s.
