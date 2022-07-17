Staying generally out of sight is — trust me on this —an ideal skill. The highest award: your friends believe that you don’t really exist. You are truly free when you can’t lay claim to the benefit nor responsibility for anything,
Your existence is a mere rumor. There must have been a typo here. I’m not Dave, but Danny. I’m the nice guy. My cousin — not so much. Sure, I borrowed “Dave” for the column. That’s a “temporary appropriation” I’ll fix later.
As a kid, my teachers agreed. My grades were OK, but the box marked “could make better use of time” was always blackened.
This worked most of the time, particularly in Aspen. “Better use of time” began atop Bell Mountain. Back downtown, I worked with a fellow DJ whose voice was so like mine that few knew the difference. When I started writing, I would scowl at visitors, signaling that I was not really as nice as they may have thought. Besides, I’m busy now. This was generally interpreted as a sign that I was especially devoted to my work. Just to make sure folks understood, I would often call sources back to recheck the spelling of their names. Spellchecking names? Is that all he has to do? Dude is weird.
I got blamed for lots of stuff. A lot I didn’t do, but blame is tied to proximity. Where were you when the fun began? Hunter S. Thompson wasn’t the only one to wonder that.
It’s a worldwide thing. We — Americans — blame ourselves, and our leaders, for inflation, which has been topping out lately. Yet we have to share the blame for this with Europeans, whose rate of inflation is just as bad. Anyone got the area code for Moscow?
Coastal cities like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington are on the hot seat for runaway housing costs. Then, according to this weekend’s headlines, we find this is a red state problem, too. At a time of slow population growth, housing is not just Aspen’s problem. Instead, it appears to be spreading, raising the question of whether the usual supply-and-demand equations work. Maybe if I take on a few roommates — my extended family — I can fix that. But then I read further. Residential parking rates all over town are skyrocketing. The problem must start at city hall. We think the city’s always up to some expensive experiment in the basement. No worries. I’ll find out what it is, sooner or later. But it will be a dubious guess by the next election.
Our next challenge is relativity. We expect our planners and technocrats to get it right most of the time. We hear about it — and often see — when they make a bad mistake and place an eyesore of a building so bad that it has to get fixed by receiving an architectural award. No names here — I’m being a wimp today — but you know who you are.
There’s a relatively new building downtown we might call “The Orangina Building.” It’s actually orange. Well — no — that can’t be, except that it’s exceptionally orange, though with no known relationship to the drink-maker.
Now, our very own “Entrance to Aspen.” We’ve not come up with a lasting solution, and we’ve tried hard. Two lanes, four lanes, cut ‘n cover, obstructing the Smuggler Sneak. We await the electric buggies that can fly. But that would clog the town’s lone traffic court.
Now consider this. We expect our planners, builders and leaders to get this right. To check out applicants, we’ll require a success rate of at least 60% on their prior projects. That’s a nice number, about what the U.S. Senate requires to convict an impeached president.
That’s a batting average of at least .600. In the major leagues, we bestow awards on professionals who do half as well. The average hitter fails more than he succeeds, yet he can still win the World Series.
Just not in Aspen.
