I’m back in the Reagan era, playing Cub Reporter. I’m on the morning show in the glory days of KSPN, when it was the leading radio station in town. That was easy, since there were only two. I’ve made a cottage art out of reading court documents and covering the trials and stories they tell. I’m fine.
Then one day came The Call. I would get fired from my job, then start the Daily News and grow up. The call came first.
There were two court cases I should read, my source said. No one would connect them, since they were in two separate court systems. In one of the cases, a fellow named Marty was a defendant in a court case being heard by a guy named John. In the second case, John appeared as Marty’s divorce lawyer in a different case.
I didn’t have to be a cub to recognize something weird. The lawyer was presumably paying the judge to be his lawyer in one case. In the other, the judge was on the bench, dismissing a driving case against Marty.
It was when I began researching the case that things got weird. Martin Hershey was Aspen’s police chief, and he didn’t take unpleasant things lightly. John Wendt was the county judge, a legend in town. He didn’t even bother to wear a robe since no one needed to ask who he was.
Everyone I worked with was a friend on the tiny KSPN team. Top management began getting pressure from the outside. They complained about a renegade reporter with scruffy hair, torn jeans and a Red Sox hat.
I’d never even had a cross word with resident owner, Joyce Hatton. Then she sent me a memo asking that I apologize to a woman I’d reported was ordered to pay several clients she’d bamboozled at her consignment shop. I had talent, she counseled, but I should calm down. I was management material, she advised. Don’t rock the boat. Aspen was a small town, not a big city like where I’d come from. Just let the snow fall.
Joyce Hatton’s job was to please her advertisers. She and her partners had started a pair of radio stations under the name “Recreation Broadcasting.” So Joyce had to answer to her partners and the businesses that bought spots on the station, including several during our heavily-promoted morning show. That’s where Consignment Woman came in. I’d reported that the judge had learned where she was stashing her money to keep it away from creditors.
Joyce was just doing her job and I was doing mine. It was not a match built to last.
I didn’t feel the owner’s pain. I was just a ski bum/cub reporter, trying to keep myself out of trouble. And failing.
We’d been a happy tribe. They’d hired me to join it, snatching me from the only other station. The station’s studios were in the basement in the Hotel Jerome. We were forbidden from referring to it as “basement.” Mention “Garden Level” instead, we were told. We brought in a cat named Suki to take care of mice. Upstairs was the Jerome Bar, where Lee Duncan, the disc jockey, and I would sneak during station breaks for a bloody mary or two. Disc jockeys still spun 45s. We bought a Sennheiser mike to improve our sound and convinced the station they should pay us back.
There were only two folks who sold advertising, Cindy and Marianne. Cindy went on to start Chardonnay Real Estate and Marianne was named station manager.
One day, Marianne told me to hold off on the “Hershey” story until the station could properly research it. That was BS, I objected. Joyce doesn’t want to “research” the story; she wants to kill it. I told Marianne that I’d only hold the story if she ordered it in a memo, and then only for a week.
Marianne grew irritated and dashed off to write the memo. But what would she do about the story? It was set to air in week.
Now let’s put this in perspective. Joyce has a newsroom that’s out of control, run by a dude with scruffy presentation topped by a Red Sox hat. Something is about to run on her station’s air that’s causing her friends distress.
I had not spoken to John. Marty had called threatening to dig up something on me and air it if I didn’t “mind your P’s and Q’s and do your job the right way.” There’s a rumor that I’d taped the call, since it happened to arrive on a phone wired for high-fidelity. Marty had calmed down and sworn he never said what he said.
My friends at the station were antsy. I was setting myself up to get fired, they warned. We were a team, they screeched. How could I do this to them?
I was not surprised when Marianne asked me to breakfast the morning the story was to air. Her memo had mentioned “the Hershey story in question or any other such controversial material.”
Nobody in a big city station would dare put such a memo in writing. But this wasn’t a big city. Marty and John would be severely tarnished at least if the story of their conduct found its way to the state board that licenses lawyers.
Marianne fired me and wished me well — sort of. The story ran in the Denver Post. If it resulted in a complaint to the State Board, I didn’t hear about it and they kept that stuff secret, as professional licensing folks often do.
John later peacefully retired. Marty ran into trouble with City Hall and was forced out as police chief. He ended up happily, as a ski instructor.
My girlfriend was overjoyed at my firing. Get a life, she’d demanded. Now I’d be able to ski out the season full time — it was March 29 — and I wouldn’t have to get up before the crack of dawn.
The station did exactly what it had to do. It kept stuff it would probably call “Fake News” today off the air. I understood it and didn’t argue the point.
But it’s hard to argue when fluffy powder waits outside. And back at KSPN in those days, everyone had a very temporary perspective.