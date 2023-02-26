Ozy Media is a media company we thought went under. It may need every one of the nine lives that durable cats boast.
It has already gone through two of them.
In 2021, The New York Times blew the whistle on Ozy for grossly exaggerating its success as a producer of various scattered podcasts, TV shows and festivals. One media star it had just hired, Katty Kay of the BBC, left. The company appeared to close its doors and dissolve. It seemed to have shut down.
But disappearances can be deceiving. If you’d have asked folks last Wednesday what became of Ozymandias Media, begun in 2013, they’d have told you the outfit shut down in disgrace In 2021. That happened after a bizarre episode in which one of its execs had impersonated a YouTube executive in order to convince potential investors that Ozy was in fine shape.
This yarn is about how painless it can appear to start a “media company,” which lacks the studios, TV towers and usual trappings of an outfit that originates programming. This is an era of precious few reliable metrics measuring the “reach” of some outfits that live on little else than a batch of flashy YouTube videos on here-today-gone-tomorrow topics. Guests can appear on flashy “virtual” sets that aren’t real.
The game is based on advertisers — real or imagined — and the data used to sell them on independently produced programming.
Until last Thursday’s indictments for fraud (over-hyped audience claims to raise investor money), you had a single bright, shining star and about 50 employees behind Ozy, a venture looking for a breakthrough.
Carlos Watson was its CEO and star, appearing as an extraordinary interviewer on his own show. Young and Black, he had style, grace, and a resume that included Harvard, Stanford Law School and Goldman Sachs.
He seemed beyond doubt, until he was named last Thursday as the master huckster behind a hodgepodge of Ozy offerings. His COO, as it turned out, had made a “minor” but unforgettable error. Samir Rao’s voice claiming to belong to YouTube, sang the praises of Ozy. One doubter recalled thinking that Rao’s voice sound strange during the dog-and-pony presentation to Goldman, a potential backer.
Here, we take a break and recall Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio host who never quite reached the line-of-fibs stage, but made no bones about the need to grab ratings. So he “syndicated” his own show, retaining ownership and selling broadcast rights to radio outlets and regional networks throughout the country.
Ozy didn’t establish itself as an independent seller, and it didn’t own the hardware to broadcast anything itself. It didn’t shut down as expected after the 2021 debacle, subsisting on investors’ money (including Laurene Powell Jobs).
Prosecutors bypassed the flash and pizazz and unveiled the heart of their case. They accused Ozy and Watson of spiriting up to $50 million out of investors on promises of a soon-to-be breakthrough. Falsified earnings claims crept in. Through the drama starting after its 2013 start-up, Ozy had separated investors from their funds with nothing to show for it — though Ozy is now adding a whole line of “festivals” to its offerings.
The case recalls the recent Theranos case involving Elizabeth Holmes, which lived partly on Holmes’ convincing statements suggesting her pin-prick blood-testing technology was nearly perfected.
The Ozy drama had everyone convinced that the shop had shut in 2021. While nobody was looking, Ozy reopened its doors quietly as if nothing had happened. The video impersonation was described as a “mental health” episode.
But prosecutors continued their fraud complaints on the basis of harm to investors.
The high-stakes world of media advertising sales can be as challenging as the ratings evidence is thin. A rookie radio station “airtime” rep can sell by referring an advertiser to the pizzeria down the street that is already on the air.
Higher in the stratosphere are ratings surveys, and other statistical projections of how many eyeballs and shows reached intended viewers.
Our October 2021 review of the Ozy-Goldman case suggested that Ozy was done. We noted here that an episode on “Breaking Bad” named “Ozymandias” should have been a clue to anyone doing his homework.
Shoulda-coulda-woulda. We got fooled. Watson is out on bail.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.