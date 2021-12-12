What is it with this thing we have with appointing Italians as part of the latest conspiracy to topple the government?
It’s a called Italygate, but few know the reason why. The Italians, whoever they are, are supposed to know some voting machines that could be persuaded to switch votes in the last presidential election. To make things sexy, they’ve allegedly thrown in some toys, like military technology and satellites.
Can we swap out some things here? First, let’s outsource this to Belarus as it hasn’t yet stepped up for any scandal and hasn’t been named in the international theatre of suspects.
Let’s let Italy associate with fine food while the Belorussians can mess with spy bugs necessary to do whatever they’re cooking up.
Italygate isn’t even a tiny bit real. It needs a script. It’s supposed to be a PowerPoint plan cooked up by an associate of ex-White House aide Mark Meadows. But it badly needs work. In its present form, it wasn’t even good enough for a Meadows associate in the Department of Justice to win it a serious investigation.
Italygate illustrates how a single little idea can spark — in a sufficiently fertile mind — a government overthrow. Instead of one great conspiracy to honor an ex-president, we’ll have a string of tiny events each so small that we’ll notice nothing until it’s over.
On the other hand, it might be easier and less confusing to put up some kind of monument. Put the dude on top of some riderless horse and stick it somewhere south of the Tidal Basin. Let the Mike Lindells and other Pillow Guys of the world in before we’re done with it. If they later decide it’s been misnamed, that’s not our problem. Fox News can run a poll on it.
Maybe the next revolution will rise on incrementalism. It won’t start with a single outdated big lie, but with a mass of small fibs. Maybe a group of state legislatures will start at the bottom and disenfranchise their way up voter lists on state voter rolls. Then we’ll watch as the resulting egos battle it out in the courts. We’ll end up, as now, with red and blue states and maybe even battling diplomas over competing school texts of U.S. history. We’re still a big tent, are we not?
Some top universities and grad schools will offer prizes for the best-thought-out blueprint for a conspiracy to take over the country. That’ll save us from some of the goofy theories we get. We’ll provide a rogue’s gallery for side figures like Rudy Giuliani, who was the nation’s mayor until he defrocked himself with some messy hair colors. Or Steve Bannon, who needs a title so he no longer presents as if he just fell off his horse.
Will the battle for the soul of a nation depend on a brave new idea, or the cult of personality, pushing a leader who will adroitly sneak a vaccine shot in order to stay healthy?
The idea of an incremental revolution is that it could overtake us before we recognize it. It would ride in on a few big ideas popular with enough folks while avoiding divisive social issues we can isolate to the Supreme Court. It may succeed from the ground up, rather than the top down, and will avoid stumbling on itself so it won’t sputter on a sex scandal or a long probe by the SDNY. The advantages of rooting a scandal in the Southern District of New York is that it is a members-only society and you have to be properly schooled in hardscrabble political scandals a la Bronx, Queens, etc.
Also, Donald Trump hates anything associated with the SDNY so he’ll be distracted by trying to knock you off your horse. We mentioned a monument for him? We’ll throw in a podcast or talk show.
Now, back to Italy and Belarus. The Italians can be proud to have a “gate” attached to their fine national identity. Can the Belorussians do dessert?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.