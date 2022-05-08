The battle for the soul of the Supreme Court started with a figure not even on the court.
The tale of how Merrick Garland was sidelined — many would say, “cheated” — after his 2016 nomination to the Supreme Court is one of the planks underpinning the rotting respect that many fear for the court, after the political games underway in Congress.
The battle over the future of abortion in the U.S. was close to settled law since Roe v. Wade, the court’s key decision, made in 1973. But the 49-year-old “precedent” was turned on its ear by a leaked document that predicted the court, stocked with three new Trumpian (conservative) justices, will soon overturn it.
Then-president Barack Obama nominated Garland in March 2016 to succeed Antonin Scalia. But Sen. Mitch McConnell swore he’d block any vote on Garland until the election that November. His bet turned to gold when Trump won the presidency.
Enter luck. Trump got to appoint three justices in four years. Over 24 previous years, no president — Clinton, Bush 43 or Obama — got to appoint more than two.
The current leak is a draft of a possible decision on an abortion case now before it. It’s just one round in a batch of “practice” drafts showing how justices “lobby” each other before a final decision. The “scholarship” of the draft isn’t wondrous — as you’d expect. But the chief justice, as well as Mitchell — believe it to be a state secret, and have promised to investigate its leak as if it were a high crime.
This is where you want five or six smart folks sitting in a room and working out where Roe v. Wade should go based on medicine and what’s worked for a half-century. The Supreme Court and Congress both are arguably too political for the job. Republicans once made their name criticizing Democrats for using the law for barging in on private matters. Now the script’s been flipped. The GOP wants control over a woman’s right to choose, as well as a host of other items — such as what kids are allowed to read. Call it the growth of the “entitlement” syndrome. We’re still in an ugly argument over wearing masks in public spots. Where was all this ugliness when across the U.S. we limited smoking rights because too much “privilege” could kill people?
Lots of “leaked” stuff should never be hushed up in the first place. The classic case was the Pentagon Papers, the 1970s-era study of the history of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam. This study read a like a scholarly grad school paper. But it had been classified, so when Daniel Ellsberg leaked it in the 1970s, it approached treason. The study portrayed the war as a series of questionable incremental decisions, punctuated by male American presidents, who hated to lose wars. The Supreme Court eventually ruled it fit to legally print in any newspaper.
Prize-winning writer David Halberstam pierced the myth of the glory of the Vietnam War. Then came Walter Cronkite himself, in the days when the CBS Evening News anchor bore the closest thing to the trusted word of God. Cronkite, after a visit to Vietnam, declared the war “at best a stalemate.” The secret was out. The war wasn’t a global battle against the scourge of communism, but a messy civil war in Vietnam, already divided in two by an earlier war. And we weren’t winning it.
Other U.S. secrets are created by their authors. Richard Nixon’s presidency fell off a cliff in 1974 due to a single Watergate tape in which Nixon discussed a cover-up. That happened after a monthslong battle after Nixon bugged himself, then tried furiously to hide it.
In the 21st century, truth dramas have moved to television. There is tape of almost everything said “in private,” much of it the exact opposite of what had gone down in public. From an ex-president on down, repeated lying has become a loyalty oath.
I’m a member of “the press.” There’s an art form covering the receiving end of a leak. To sidestep a crazy witch hunt over who leaked what, try a time-honored “drop” location. Use a car at least a decade old, so you don’t have to lock it. Then tell your source you don’t need to meet him/her just yet; leave the paperwork/tape under the passenger seat.
Trust me on this. There have been plenty of local secrets that emerged that way, including governmental memos and working papers all vitally top secret. Tapes are complicated, with an added complication of voice IDs. Say little, except in print. It helps to avoid meeting an anonymous source. There’s a good reason: you won’t have to elaborate on state secrets that shouldn’t have been hushed in the first place.
