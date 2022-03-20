It can make little sense to say “boo,” spit and then split.
To wait can be very profitable.
Let’s visit one of the last battlegrounds of a big-city newspaper trying to beat back a takeover bid by a hedge fund.
The battle for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper has its roots in 2005 — about the most tragic moment to pay big bucks for an urban daily paper.
The Post-Dispatch had long been proud to stay free of a corporate suitor like Gannett, the largest chain owner of newspapers. But it had finally agreed to be bought by Lee Enterprises, which owned lots of smaller papers. It had remained aloof from any big-city feeding frenzy in which large newspaper chains like the Times Mirror Company or Knight Ridder had found prey to comfortably eat.
Lee, unlike its larger competitors, owned no big-city behemoth like the L.A. Times or Philadelphia Inquirer. It operated in shallower waters, though always thought to be jealous.
So, for $1.46 billion, Lee persuaded St. Louis to marry.
The market greeted the news by quickly turning upside down. The year would be the last for mega-newspaper deals. Starting in 2006, the industry thought it saw a future In online editions, “electronic publishing” and stand-alone classifieds a la Craigslist. Soothsayers predicted younger readers would read fewer papers and play more games. Advertisers might switch to online competitors. In the more distant future there would be streamed TV shows and feature films.
Lee’s $1.46 billion was thought by many to be too much to pay for the Post-Dispatch. Its stock tanked, eventually losing 93% of its value. But Lee, based in Iowa, had become a big-city publisher.
Into those seas swam the hedge funds, led by Alden Capital. It saw newspapers as being reliable cash-flow producers. Its game plan was simple. Swoop in and cut costs, including the most expendable reporters.
Alden had plenty of naysayers. After its purchase of the Denver Post, the Post staff one day took over the paper and used its pages to publish a plea for a savior. Local start-ups swamped the market, though few proved to be a threat.
Alden was beset by critics, but it’s purpose had little to do with writing, and plenty to do with cash flow. It set its sights on grabbing the Post-Dispatch and the rest of Lee. It won three seats on Lee’s board and, late last year, hatched a battle plan.
Lee was determined to fight the intruders, portraying them as ready to gut local journalism. It managed get the three new boardmembers disqualified, and won a favorable court ruling last week.
Shareholders usually flock to the highest bidder, but not in St. Louis, where the new board balked. Alden’s original unwelcome offer amounted to $24 per share, or a miniscule $141 million. Soon, the battle alone was worth stoking. Anticipated new suitors could emerge to drive up the price. Amid the mayhem, the market alone did that, running itself up to $40 per share last week, with no end in sight.
In the midst of the storm may emerge a small secret in the sale market for newspapers.
The market for newspapers, sold whole and “turnkey” to buyers, peaked in 2006. Then, in 2008, the recession hit it hard. Yet the value of each individual paper didn’t plunge as dramatically. The secret lay In the quiet “multiple of cash flow” ratio commonly used to value publications.
Before 2006, as newspapers grew, these group “multiples” reached dizzying heights. The giddiness spurred large offers like the New York Times deal to buy the Boston Globe (since sold to an individual buyer) and Lee’s 2005 offer in St. Louis.
The market came back to earth — and then sort of strangely detached. Multiples sank from 20-plus times cash flow to under 10. Individual papers themselves weren’t hurting as much. Their profits were down, but not in free fall. Some owners of those outfits saw little use in selling. They figured they’d earn as much in the following two or three years as they’d get today, making a sale often downright unattractive.
Whether this will help “community journalism” remains to be seen. But a new trend is possible. It might be more profitable to hold on, and ignore the hedge funds. Taking today’s wad of cash might prove a bad decision. The best strategy might be to await a fight.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays. The paper was sold to local buyers in 2017.