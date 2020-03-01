Long before the law recognized and protected whistleblowers, they came out in force. But many don’t wait for noisemaking devices to blow the whistle.
Why do people blow the whistle? Why does bar fruit attract fruit flies? The public likes to know when its tax dollars are “at work” or “at play.”
When I started out as a reporter, The Growler — a wise elder — sat me down.
“OK, kid,” he growled. “Listen up. You’re wearing your most valuable tools. They’re on your head and your feet.”
He advised me to shut up and listen. When you talk, you learn nothing. He also pushed me to forget phones and devices.
“Show up. Knock on doors. Use your feet. And always follow the flow of money.”
One day a police force was slated to fly to Italy for an “international ski-racing event.” Naturally, the doubters wanted to know how much this foreign skiing expedition would cost. The taxpayers wouldn’t pay a dime, City Hall assured us. It would all come from private sources. Whenever City Hall makes such assurances, alarms go off. And they should.
The Growler worked at a national network but had taken me under his wing before I could even spell. He was Irish and from Boston — a good combination.
Find the payroll records, he counseled me.
Right, I exclaimed, wondering how the script for that episode might play out.
“Showtime,” he said. You’ll figure it out.”
I started in the finance department, struggling not to show complete cluelessness. My presence was like that of an avoidable inspector.
Then employee motioned me over. “OK, it’s here,” she whispered. “We were instructed never to show this to you unless you asked.” She pointed to several imponderable lines in a report. I asked to see the prior one.
“You learn fast,” she advised me, smiling. It turned out the city director had handled the finances by using a “comp time” entry which would fund theoretical overtime, some stretching back years.
These were among my early whistleblowers where easy money was concerned. They wouldn’t win any awards. But they were sending a message to their higher-ups. “Game On!”
There’s nothing like an upcoming city election to prompt a shake-up. The White House would do well to pay attention. When the boss goes after a whistleblower, he’s surrendering even if he doesn’t realize it. Why else, other than retaliation, would you care?
The next lesson from The Growler was about keeping sources’ secrets.
One way to do that was to role-play The Enemy. This requires a convincing act of disdain and bad blood between the source and reporter. If the two seemingly can’t stand each other, you’ve reached your goal. Some of my best sources will utter a string of contemptible things about me. We may never be seen together in public.
Decades ago, the atmosphere around one law enforcement shop was as if it was infested by special prosecutors. A rookie officer decided he couldn’t be seen anywhere near me. But every few nights, a police cruiser would creep own my back alley. That was my cue ride along with him for a while.
The Growler wasn’t done. “Learn to read upside down,” he urged. Though many documents aren’t secret, I’d find some unguarded during my rounds, as if beckoning me. This was the subtle “leak,” added to the anonymous mail.
I’ve have never felt like I’ve guarded too many sources. It’s a lifelong contract. An exchanged secret may blow apart a case, or unseal a secret, often with better results.
Our most sensitive ones would surprise people. Reporters keep them under wraps because of issues like taste and embarrassment. Often we measure the value of learning something against the concentrated harm it would cause one particular person or a family.
I was once left a note by a reporter who’d gone out of town. A police cruiser had been towed from an unwelcoming lot. It sounded amusing. Soon after, I got a call from a VIP. See me right away, he advised. Through a convoluted saga he explained that if we published the small item about the towed cruiser, we’d inadvertently expose his affair. I weighed the two interests — the public’s in knowing the story, against the embarrassment to a family. It wasn’t a close decision, and the secret remained.
The same is true about candidate secrets. At election time, we don’t just “vet” the candidates. Sometimes citizens do the vetting for us, then tip us off. We once discovered a case of family abuse we were sure wasn’t true. A health official went off the record to assure us it was. At that point, we came to a controversial decision. We wouldn’t print the story prior to the election because the candidate didn’t have a prayer of winning. We never had to decide what we’d do if that candidate won.
Sometimes we get thank-you’s with substantial cash tucked in and a plea to “keep up the great work.”
I once called the Growler about this.
“Get it away from you,” he quickly ordered. “Either split it up with staff, or give to the charity of your choice.”
The number of C-notes substantially exceeded the number of our employees, so we had a memorable night out.
Whistleblowers deserve all the acknowledgment they can get. Threats of retaliation from the White House on down make this brave work.
Films depict news organizations running down stories. But each episode showing a fleet of dogged reporters requires a larger squad of brave souls who dare bring the material light.