Just a decade ago, six out of 10 retail transactions were settled with cash. Today, it’s half that, according to British statisticians.
You and I may not care about this. After all, when was the last time you worried about whether there was enough cash kicking around? You and I never experienced a banker saying, “sorry, I’m out of it,” if you had to round up enough cash to cough about. And the ATM certainly didn’t worry.
The money supply didn’t matter to them. But “money supply” has a completely different meaning to economists and bankers.
It gets worse if you work where they take this stuff very seriously. For the quite serious, there are three kinds of money supply … M1, M2 and M3, depending on what kind of account it’s in.
Where I grew up, money supply referred to cash, randomly mixed up with socks and underwear, since it ended up in the drawer. The only further question was whose money supply, and get it out of there before you wash it.
But the seriously serious believe that money supply is one of those buttons you push to control the economy. And if you pushed too hard, according to 20th century economics, you’d cause inflation, but that’s going back a little too far.
So there was more than the normal rumbling in London when a report came out a few days ago that the British were, as a whole, missing a few billion pounds ($1.33=£1).
I called some friends in the UK to ask about missing money, but nobody I knew was missing any. They all said it was “institutional money,” which is different from real money. They’d call me back if their drawers ran dry.
But my friends all assured me this was properly serious. After all, the Public Accounts Committee called for a probe by the Bank of England. If you’ve ever seen the Bank of England building, you’d know it. It looks seriously serious.
But the B of E didn’t seem — how do we say this? — very vexed. They measured cash in circulation which, at 25% of all cash, was roughly what it was in most economies.
These conversations invariably turn to dark criminality, because where else would they go? After sampling some £50 billion and finding less running around in circulation than they expected, the money launderers must have it, and we should find it fast.
Money laundering is a curious term, often applied loosely when we don’t know where else “missing money” could have gone. Laundered money can be fun. It all looks the same, but the theory is suitably dark, particularly if you’re near a tax professional. This is the kind of money you made as a waiter, waitress or even bar manager. You don’t report all of it, so the IRS wants to know where you got it.
The seriously serious worry that laundered money hides criminal enterprise, which simply means you get cash, then spend it, and you don’t need a receipt. Best to make sure you don’t mention the source.
The first folks to get vexed about the British missing money are at the Bank of England. They wondered why the fingers were pointing at them. It’s not our job, they reasoned, to tell Brits what kind of money to spend, or to quiz them if they had an extra cash under the bed, in the mattress, or even being laundered while still wet. The only duty of the Bank of England was to make sure there was enough cash running around in the British economy.
Besides, they continued, we’ve got Brexit to worry about. The public does not need to explain where its cash is — or, in proper British language — “why they wish to hold bank notes” — so why should we care?
The Brits have enough to worry about. Brexit is causing a hollowing out of elite banks in the East End, where the name brands are moving their bases to the European Union. London, long the financial capital of Europe, can’t remain that way if it’s not in Europe any more.
The missing money, specialists say, is not a serious matter. Less cash has been spent during the pandemic, they point out. First, patrons are serious about the virus lurking in their currency. So they are switching to plastic, even to “tap cards” that don’t require human handling.
Another theory is emerging among psychologists. They say people are finding that cash represents a thing of value all its own, and that people feel more secure in a pandemic the more of it is lying around.
A second proposition is that we like people who openly flaunt wads of cash because we feel more secure around them.
And because the Bank of England is never going to be rude enough to ask how we came into all that spare cash.
