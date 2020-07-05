Some companies will go to great lengths to appear better than they really are. There are parties and extravagant advertising campaigns. Champagne may flow freely; the executives smile dutifully when called upon to do so.
There’s a graduate school of tricks used to reach the pinnacle of success in this business of manufacturing images. When it involves manufacturing fake invoices and bogus sales, you’re approaching the big leagues.
Then there are the hand tricks it took to make a company worth perhaps $200 million appear to be worth the $870 million it sold for.
And so starts the story of how investor Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway, found themselves buffaloed into a losing deal which started in 2016 as Buffett’s richest yet.
It apparently started with bogus accounting — the type which allows a company to book a big sale as income after an agreement, but before cash has changed hands. This bit of “accrual accounting” is common in sizable businesses and is perfectly acceptable if it’s honest.
The problems begin when it isn’t. This is the kind of accounting that causes universities to undergo crises when they discover that a pledge, which they’d spent as if it were cash, goes sour, leaving a gaping hole and a bunch of folks scratching their heads.
In Warren Buffett’s case, the deal for Buffett-owned Precision Castparts in Oregon to buy a German outfit specializing in oil piping went publicly sour after a strange email anonymously sent to Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway tipping them off. According to a piece in the New York Times, teams were quickly sent to Germany to pore over the records of Wilhelm Schulz, a company begun after World War II.
Buffett’s Precision Castparts had bought Schulz with little notion that it was largely a house of cards. The question of the hour is how Buffett, one of the most respected investors of the current era, found himself and his company suckered. Precision Castparts asked a New York arbitration tribunal for relief, and won an award of 643 million euros. But the firm found the watchman probably woke up in vain.
The “pervasive effort” arbitrators found that escaped Precision’s teams included a full-scale plan to falsify sales and invent customers that didn’t exist. It was apparently aided by a mysterious shutdown of the German firm’s computers, during which several bogus transactions were booked into the machines.
Not that no clues existed. Schulz was nearly forced to declare bankruptcy shortly before the 2016 deal. But a friendly bank agreed to provide a last-minute line of credit that Buffett’s buyers missed. The maneuvering allowed Schulz to dodge the threat posed by 325 million euros owed on a line of credit. The quick move was helped by Schulz’ plea, on behalf of the Dusseldorf firm, that it was still waiting on a customer’s check that threatened to jinx its accounting.
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway can afford the costs of this lesson, which will fascinate accountants and sleuths searching for clues the conglomerate’s teams missed. The purchase will be a black eye for Precision Castparts, Berkshire’s U.S firm known as a specialist in aircraft parts.
Perhaps the episode will include a few pithy remarks in Buffett’s annual report boiling down the mistake to some masterpiece of sham accounting. Berkshire Hathaway is a collection of Buffett’s holdings that include firms such as the insurer GEICO, and holdings in other American stalwarts like Apple, Coke, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
Berkshire companies have been beaten up by the pandemic, but they are backed by Buffett’s pockets of cash, aided by his professed difficulty in finding attractively-priced firms to buy. He’s made a couple of recent missteps. One involved his purchase of Kraft Foods while ignoring a generational switch away from macaroni and cheese for health foods. In another case, he plunged into major U.S. airlines, only to sell recently after admitting an error.
The lesson from the Schulz fiasco is not yet clear. But it will certainly involve the creep of accounting tricks into the highest accounting offices and the difficulty in uncovering bogus wrinkles in accrual accounting. The drums beat louder when they apparently fool armies of accountants sent looking for just this sort of rot.