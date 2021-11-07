I got the naming rights screwed up. The Empower people were the ones who are signed up for a 21-year deal to paste their name on Mile High Stadium, home of the Denver Broncos. But they don’t have Empower Bars there. I thought they were snacks. Empower thinks it’s a retirement financial planning company.
The last two folks to “name” the stadium — Invesco and Sports Authority — opted out before their times had expired.
Naming rights — or, bluntly, recognition rights — could be the solution to our quest for rich folks who will “pay their fair share.”
We are victims of the Capital Gains Games. Tax folks would collect all the loot they’d want if they were patient enough to wait the 10, 15 or 20 years it will take the luckiest to sell their capital gains stuff. This includes stocks, real estate, businesses, boats, planes and fancy cars. Why get rich if you don’t have time to enjoy the riches?
The solution might be in recognition games and pledges. The one-tenth-of-one-percenters might be happy to pay up — if we’d just ask them.
Capital gains accountants hold the key to our future. The gains represent profits people make on the sale of goodies they own. But to calculate the profits, under the tax system, requires an exact sales price.
You just bought a home for the bargain price of $90,000. Say it doubles in four years. But your $180,000 is tied up in the home (the reason for reverse mortgages). Your problem is the same one as your friend who won a vintage Mercedes on a Hollywood game show. The tax people want to collect right now. So they make a deal. You quietly sell the car, pay the tax bill, and shut up.
The Elon Musks (Tesla) and Jeff Bezoses (Amazon) of the world don’t disagree with the rest of us. Most of the planet’s population needs the next buck more than they do. Many have already pledged it, payable when they croak.
Musk and Bezos might excuse themselves for not getting along well, since they’re fighting for similar turfs in the business of consumer junkets to space and back. Each could use a little shot of ego. Each wants to get there first. They’d hear a sales pitch from a tax collector, as long as he’s not dressed like one. They’d love to be named, honored, fed and thanked. They would accept invitations to join any society to better a slice of mankind. But we haven’t presented the idea to them yet.
Just think. You not only get rich, but also contribute to make the world slightly nicer than when you got here.
Tax accountants are well aware of the opportunities of the capital gains game. Many of the wealthy don’t live paycheck to paycheck. They’re not salaried at all. They get paid when they strike a deal. They started something, and it got hot. They’ll owe lots of tax — when their payday comes, perhaps eons from now. Some stock fund accounts already can report exact gains annually.
It’s hard to ask someone to pay tax on money they don’t have yet. But one secret might be a discount. They might pay up “early” if the price is right.
One method used by wealthy arts foundations and universities is to get donor pledges for the moment they’re ready to check out. A pledge is recognized by accountants as legal tender. It can legally be spent (if you’re not bright enough to collect). If a donor doesn’t pay off a pledge, he may be sued.
The key is in the “ask.”
There’s risk today in building a new company. You might never make it to first base. You could be elbowed out by calculating and conniving partners. You could fall victim to a competitive invention.
Or you could become a billionaire by dreaming up something brilliant. You may know a mentor who can help you keep control of your company through adept wording in your share agreements. Then, sitting atop a pile of billions, things fray. Your company hits the sewage buried three levels deep, beyond mere muck, and emerges all stunk up.
You were the founder of Facebook who sees salvation in renaming his company “Meta.” Or you came up with a trendy company named Theranos and survived all these years on a technology of blood-testing that doesn’t work — if it ever existed.
In one case, you watched a feature film based on your exploits. In another, you braved dozens of cover stories to convince readers that you were a part of tomorrow’s medical miracles.
It might be simpler to challenge a few of our luckiest friends to just pitch in. Some of the best among us — you know who you are — might light the way.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@aol.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.