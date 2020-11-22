You have a lofty title like president of the United States. It would probably help to avoid having your tax returns audited.
So why pay your daughter $747,622 in consulting fees? That would be like the ad in which you put so many bright, blinking strobe lights in your yard that they can be seen from outer space.
Let the games begin. Prosecutors in Manhattan have indicated they want a closer look at fees earned by Ivanka Trump — in exactly the same amounts that the Trump Organization was paying for hotel projects.
Yet such an examination is fairly routine in the business world. This may not be about Ivanka Trump, though what she kept for records may be a key item. Ms. Trump has already gone off like a siren, blasting the usual declaration that it’s all about politics.
It may be. But that would be one more reason that you would want to avoid doing anything that would attract regulatory interest.
This is about tax law. Consultants are among the most highly-paid specialists in the world. Students clamor to get into the top business schools, where graduates land top-paying consulting positions.
The big money isn’t just at the top of the business world. An entire cottage industry has sprung up out of setting up as a consultant. It’s a do-it-yourself task that starts with a small online fee to incorporate a name — or some initials.
It also helps if you know something the rest of the world would die for — like how to negotiate a hotel deal in a third-world country.
Not that Ivanka Trump knew anything so specialized. But the auditing agencies will want reams of paperwork and emails proving that a deal existed. Note to aspiring consultants: don’t hang your own shingle without a hefty software budget.
A probe into Trump consulting fees could become a project for a post-president. There are no federal pardons available here because the bureaucracies of interest are Manhattan and New York state agencies.
Their questions will be similar to those faced by anyone who pays for specialist advice, whether in engineering, the law or new business strategy. Were the fees fair? Were they well-documented? Were they “ordinary and necessary?” Was similar work done for others?
The tax advantages likely flow to the Trump Organization. If the fees were necessary for business, they’re deductible as expenses — shielding them from taxes. It helps if the money exchange is arm’s length, and do not involve hiring a relative or having the relative set up him or herself up as small outfit under an “X-Y-Z LLC” format.
From there, the exam may be painful, but a little like going through a random shoebox of meal receipts or credit card slips to prove every claim for was legit.
One reason small business is are so careful about deductions is that they are the flip side of a much uglier enterprise — hiding income. Concealing income from a tax agency is a crime, and can be easy to prove with the right evidence. But an argument over hundreds of thousands in deductions — which can have the same result — is a just a dispute over business judgment. If you set up a floating orange juice stand in some Arctic outpost, the tax people may question your IQ. But they can’t legally question whether you made a wise deductible choice. You retain the right to be an idiot.
An area of interest will be how the agencies got wind of Trump consulting arrangements in the first place. What tipped them off? Many areas of the Trump Administration featured a revolving door stocked with grumpy ex-employees more than willing to talk. Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime “fixer,” could spin more than war stories. His involvement in declarations of property tax values could lead to conclusions of deliberately depressed values designed to cut tax bills. Or, at the other end, they could lead investigators to values inflated to persuade banks to advance loans.
Queries can reach Trump mistresses. At issue will be the categorization of “hush money.” Were such deals in pursuit of enforceable nondisclosure agreements? What tax, if any, was paid?
Consulting agreements can expose other complications. Both parties’ records will be curious, in the interest of matching stories. And since consulting can be an exacting science, exactly what critical information was exchanged? And if it was exchanged, who else in law enforcement might have been interested?
The Ivanka Trump consulting fees are reportedly part of some $26 million in consulting fees racked up by the Trump Organization from 2010-2018.
What value did the “Trump” name impart to those who borrowed or leased it? Tenants in Trump buildings have chiseled the brand name off. Ivanka Trump discovered soon into her father’s term that her line of beauty products were selling poorly.
“Trump” memoirs will probably sell as well as other books bearing the family name. But those who must endure consulting audit exams may wonder why they didn’t just arrange to pay cash. Ah ... cash! But that was so 20th century.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.