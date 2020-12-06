I’m in a rush to meet my deadline. I’ve got only 45 days left to apply for a preemptive pardon before Donald Trump’s term is up.
Who says you have to be rich, infamous or a presidential friend to apply for a pardon?
I want my own. I’d like to hang it up on my bare awards wall. It’ll be something I can eternally brag about. People will ask, and I’ll say, “I have no idea … it could have been anything.”
But I will have been pardoned — if I get my request in under the wire. No, I’m not out to bribe anyone, or donate to Trump’s slush fund. I’m going to one-up that raunchy idea. I plan on a big donation to reduce the national debt! It used to be a big deal with Republicans. You can’t get prosecuted for that, can you? Nobody’s ever accused me of trying to bribe the United States.
We won’t find any fine print on a preemptive pardon, because no one has ever gotten one. But that’s just a detail. Still, there are rules. It has to be for something in the past (president’s term, in this case). It can’t be for future items that haven’t happened yet. OK, that’s a big drawback. We’ll have to negotiate that. Have Rudy call me?
But here’s the thing. It could be for something that wasn’t really considered a crime when I did it, but might later be interpreted as fitting some statute. So it can get a little political.
And, another small detail: it’ll probably have to pass as a big deal. A federal pardon, even one you can hang on your wall, won’t cover state crimes. Damn … another loophole.
I’m thankful to the whole Trump mess for having invented the concept of a pardon covering a past period, and events that we haven’t yet decided are actually criminal. That’s plenty preemptive.
I’ve checked history, and I am in good company. I’m not thinking of President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon for everything he might have done in the White House. I’m going back to the 1790s, when George Washington pardoned two conspirators in the Whiskey Rebellion. The young federal government decided it needed a tax, so it decided to hit up the whiskey business. But the levy was considered unfair to small distillers (the tax was discounted only for volume). Confrontations ensued and a home got burned down. Washington sent in a militia, so hard-liners were happy. But in the end, he issued pardons. It was seen as a popular and appropriate move, while upholding the new federal government’s powers to enforce its taxes.
Jimmy Carter pardoned the Vietnam-era draft dodgers. Vietnam looked more noble to fight when the government convinced us we were fighting a worldwide communist advance, not just a civil war. History didn’t agree and neither did the outcome. We lost. People don’t like it when they lose. Does that remind you of anyone you know?
I haven’t done anything to irritate Mr. Trump yet, but I’ve still got 45 days to come up with something. I’m a columnist, writer and registered Independent. I can’t dodge a draft. I’ve never been to the Ukraine, over which people have been accused of lying. I’ve not met Valerie Plame, though Scooter Libby was a classmate.
Here’s another detail. A pardon technically involves accepting guilt for something in exchange for the pardon. Now I need something worth accepting guilt for. That could involve a shrink. This is getting complicated.
We can’t predict how pardons will appear in history. But it’s limited to a single presidential term in this case.
Gerald Ford’s “full and absolute” pardon of President Richard Nixon covered Nixon’s White House years, and may have cost him the 1976 election. But historians have looked kindly on that, reasoning that the White House tapes “outed” Nixon and forced him to quit, so little would come from more pissing and moaning.
Incoming chief Joe Biden looks like he’s got more to worry about than what Trump may have done that we don’t know about yet. But Trump’s not attending many priorities, like pitching in on the pandemic or vaccination delivery. So he’s got 45 days to consider whatever preemptive requests that might come his way. Maybe we could fill up his inbox with deserving ones, rather than folks like Manafort, Flynn, Stone, Giuliani and the Trump kids.
Mr. Trump: When you get through with the Big Kahuna — yourself — how about considering a few thousand of the rest of us, for unknown federal wrongdoing between Jan. 20, 2019 and the grand deadline in 45 days? It won’t cost you a penny, and the national debt will thank you.
Have Rudy call me about the amount.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.