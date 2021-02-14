Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we are running one of his past columns, from April 12, 2009.
“Branding Central,” the voice answers. “How may I brand you?”
“Not me,” I reply, flinching a little. “This is for a town. Aspen. You’ve heard of it?”
A few clicks later, another voice comes on. “Town-branding division, Stacy here.”
“I’m in Aspen, Colorado,” I announce. “This town seems to think it needs to be branded. I was wondering if you had any off-the-shelf campaigns you could send us.”
“You need branding, re-branding, co-branding, or retro-branding?” Stacy queries.
“A nice, basic branding,” I say. “Once over, easy. Economy model, off the rack. Folks here like to think Aspen is affordable.”
At this, I can hear her tapping away. “I can’t find any link between ‘Aspen’ and ‘affordable’,” Stacy declares.
“A tragedy,” I mutter.
“Hang on,” she notes. “You’ve got a history here. A long one. In the 1980s, you had a campaign called ‘The Aspens.’ What happened?”
“Pluralizing the place wasn’t a big idea,” I say. “We had enough problems with just one.”
“It was aimed at — how should I say this? An advanced demographic?” she says.
“We have lots of those,” I answer. “Any condo, any house downtown, belongs to an advanced demographic.”
“You’re needing a brandover,” Stacy announces. “You don’t want to collide with reality. So we wrap the product with a new twist.”
“OK,” I say. “How much for the twist?”
“We find things that are worth the price,” she continues. “Not everything is. So we get people to your door, and then you have a sales job to get them to come in and come back. It’s a two-part process. I see you have the X Games. Young demographic. You can drive the market event by event. It can get exhausting, but you could add events. X Games. Food & Wine. Ideas Festival. RuggerFest. Summer concerts. Comedy Fest.”
“You should update Comedy Fest,” I say plaintively. “Rest in peace.”
“A weakness of the event model,” she announces. “That was driven by one guy, an HBO exec. As long as he was riding high, you were OK. But he fell off his horse in Vegas, didn’t he? Got into it with a woman and lost his job, and that doomed the event.”
“Our SkiCo celebrated,” I recall. They didn’t like comedy dudes. They didn’t ski. That was in the day they wanted a company yown model. You’ve heard of the Power of Four? Campaign back in 2005. Nice flick.”
“Here it is,” she answers. “Tom Hanks’ talk at Vassar College. In 2005, right? Or maybe the joint anthem of the four nations of the United Kingdom, first performed in 2005.”
“Google buried it,” I groan. “You’ve heard of the 7908 campaign? After our altitude at 7,908 feet?”
“All the things that $79.08 will buy?” she queries. “It’s got a pair of conditions. First, roping up a bunch of businesses is like herding cattle. Second, if inflation takes off, you’re doomed unless you can go to 8,908 feet. But your town could get a good wedding business going. You cobble together historical sites for a ceremony, and restaurants that want in with special pricing. You get 150 folks per, and push them into staying longer. Have you solved your ratio problem yet?”
“Political party?” I ask, fully lost.
“For a while, you were near the tipping point with the male-female thing at nightspots,” Stacy notes, tapping some more. “You lose too many women — a key demographic — and the boys won’t come back. You’re known as a nightspot. Don’t take it for granted.”
“It’s election season, and the ratio isn’t a big issue,” I note.
“It’s a project,” Stacy says. “You market for young, upwardly mobile, professional women with their own money. You could make Aspen a woman’s town. Ignore men. They’ll figure it out.”
“There’s this tension between Aspen as a nightspot and Aspen for families,” I say.
“That’s why you have Snowmass,” she says. “Here it is. Thirteen miles away. Base Village. A mega-development risk. But maybe it works as a kids’ village. Have you thought about a university?”
“We once had Aspen State Teachers’ College,” I boast. “Go Brooms! They got as far as building a college store.”
“A real school would put you on the map,” Stacy announces. “Students. Faculty. Guest speakers. Sports. All you’d need to do is raise an endowment and find a driving force.”
“Piece of cake,” I concur. “I’ll run it by ACRA.”
“Or a monument, like Mount Rushmore,” Stacy brainstorms. “Something everyone has to visit.”
“Torre wants a big waterslide,” I offer.
“If you can’t turn your Wagner Park into Wagner Stadium,” Stacy notes, “we’re back to a brandover. You can try ‘Affordable Aspen’ or bring back ‘Power of Four’ or even ‘The Aspens.’ It’s a wraparound, a temporary brandover.”
“Temporary,” I think aloud. “You got anything long run?”
“You’re looking for a jackpot,” she says. “Yeah, jackpot. You’ve thought of a casino?”
“Sure, we could raise the pile of money needed to buy off the entire contents of the state legislature,” I say.
“Think big,” Stacy urges. “I’m reading you’ve got 13 souls who badly want to win election to only three seats on city council. Surely someone wants to reach for the jackpot. Right?”
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.