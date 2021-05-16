Call it the editor’s dilemma. It’s not a spot you want. Suppose you’re editor of a medium-sized daily paper back east. The paper is losing its longtime editor and needs a new one. After a laborious process, the departing editor and his top staff have settled on a favorite.
There’s just one hitch. The favored candidate, Reginald, calmly confessed: he actually believes the Big Lie. The would-be editor of a respected newspaper, expected to be adept at detecting the lies of others, believes in the largest in recent history.
Few say they actually believe the Big Lie — that the election was a fraud, that Joe Biden and the Deep State stole it and that Trump is actually president. There is little evidence. Let’s put it this way: if the Big Lie were a stock or horse, would you lay down money and bet on it?
The belief is well-subscribed to. It’s based on the theory that where there’s smoke, there must be fire. Reginald has been very open. He’s leaving the politics out of it. He simply feels that there’s enough doubt over the issue that there must be some truth to it somewhere.
This isn’t convincing the paper’s newsroom. There is a strong feeling that news editors are responsible for detecting untruths and protecting the rest of us from them. Is the inability to diagnose the claim a disqualifier in this case, or simply an uncomfortable point of disagreement?
The editor is the key news arbiter in the organization. He or she has the final vote over whether a key story is worth further scrutiny. His or her instinct serves as a guide. There are plenty of rumors around. Plenty of pitchmen make the rounds, hoping to sell any journalist on the miracles offered by new skin products, investments, or candidates. An entire industry in public relations has been built on enticing respectable publications to run stories based on believability.
Nearly every experienced reporter or broadcast producer can recite a case in which he almost fell for a pitch — or did. Some reporters seem to able to detect the thin coats of slime that coat tall-tales salesmen.
For years the most respectable banks in the land sold “mortgage enhancement” schemes to homeowners that would save them thousands. The plans were merely dressed-up prepayment plans that any customer could do himself for free. The banks had a gold mine, fleecing customers by charging a “program fee” every two weeks, or month. Respectable commentators were sold, claiming the “convenience” was worth it.
The editor is the defect detector who must suspect the twist in the product at first sight. He or she makes the extra call to the umpteenth reference to check out a promoter who claims he went to Harvard but actually audited a summer school class and now heads a local charity which — surprise! — has just strangely run out of money.
That same candidate is responsible for sensing the pretender among political hopefuls. At one time, you could tell if a candidate for Aspen city council was a little too slick for words because his bad checks were stuck to every cash register in the days when City Market posted the deadbeats for all to see. Since 2020, there’s a new job: if a politician tells a lie, it gets reported as “unproven.”
The Big Lie still seems like a widely-recognized story because it hasn’t yet hit home or cost anyone serious money by backing it. If the Big Lie were a stock we might think differently. Bernie Madoff was found out, not by someone who spotted his fraud, but by a statistician who figured out that the odds of fetching such good returns were about the same as a hot baseball slugger hitting .700 over an entire season.
The editor must have the best B.S. detector in the joint.
Jurors with strong opinions don’t automatically disqualify themselves. The judge will ask if they can decide a case impartially despite a prejudice or hunch.
An editor is a little different. The trick is to spot the B.S. before the show starts, not after.
Nobody seems certain on the right answer. No one has lost his cool. But can the paper’s staffers and readers set aside the notion that the editor embraces the Big Lie if his other qualifications stack up?
Nobody has an answer, but they need one. The next chapter is just opening.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.