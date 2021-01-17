The political prankster Dick Tuck decided some friends should each get their very own copy of President Richard Nixon discussing with a key aide how to cover up the 1972 Watergate affair. These tapes covered conversations in the Oval Office either by phone or in person.
Since Tuck (who left us in 2018), was a frequent visitor to Aspen, several bootlegged copies ended up loaded into Walkmans for a trip into the powder. You were ready for hit-1970’s tunes but your programming was preempted by Dick Nixon and Bob Haldeman conspiring over the Watergate break-in.
There is nothing quite like listening to a perfectly private conversation, over earphones, of a high crime or misdemeanor in progress.
Nothing quite as dramatic and of high fidelity came along until a Georgia elections official was pressed by President Trump last month into “finding” some votes that would prove that Trump’s loss to Biden in Georgia hadn’t really happened.
Everyone heard those taped excerpts. They were all over TV. Again, for the highest effect, earphones were mandatory. It’s useful to hear how the participants pant, pause and breathe.
Some even questioned the legality of the recorded calls, presumably by Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, who told the president that his elections tampering theories were bogus.
Georgia, like all but 11 U.S. states, requires the consent of only one party (caller or receiver) under state law. Federal law runs in parallel.
But if someone were to complain, who cares once what’s there is in the open?
Still, the legality of recorded calls can be questioned, since their legality differs from state to state. One state, Vermont, required a state Supreme Court ruling to clarify how the rule applies to law enforcement.
The issue covers the privacy expected by the parties, but it soon gets overshadowed by the contents of the call itself. What happened that could possibly interest anyone else? Recall what happened after one of Monica Lewinsky’s “friends” taped her recalling a presidential affair.
It’s a little sneaky to record a phone call, but it’s usually legal unless you’re in one of the 11 states that requires everyone to agree. (Colorado is a one-party state.)
Taping phone calls is routine for many. Writers often record interviews for quotes and accuracy. Meetings are recorded for details like dates and dollars. But when politicians or power-players use recorders, they often harbor more exacting motives, permission unnecessary. Like a Trump or a Nixon, they might be suspicious of the participants and want to later hold them to promises. Numerous scripts of legal TV shows include cases in which a taped lie couldn’t be legally introduced in court. The question then becomes how to get the admission into evidence anyway.
If you’ve recorded something in which someone told a monumental lie, earth-shattering fib or relationship-breaking admission, does anyone really care about consent after the dust settles?
Then there are journalists and others who use recording for their own protection. In Colorado, it’s not polite to record a call without permission, but it’s not illegal. Threats do not always include physical harm. They will instead include the hint of disclosure of some past event, real or imaginary. Making such a threat is an art form that usually requires rehearsal.
Such talk usually comes from someone who’s involved in something fishy and doesn’t want it publicized. It’s not much fun to make a call seeking confirmation of say, a crime or embezzlement, but it goes with the territory.
It’s easy to record on a cellphone. Earlier, many investigative journalists would have a small recorder, ”hard-wired” into a landline for the job.
What to do then isn’t easy. You can’t play it over the local radio station at high noon and impeach a corrupt politician. But you could artfully leak that the call just might have been recorded, freezing the politico into better behavior for a while.
Prosecutors in Georgia are considering making a case over the president’s recent threats designed to get the Georgia official to “find some votes,” thereby committing elections fraud.
Those recordings are of clear fidelity where quality alone makes a difference. Apply earphones for a stunning result. Suddenly you’re in the presence of the players. The threats become real. The pauses become electric. This is, you’re struck, in real life.
The Georgia drama recalls taped Watergate copies Dick Tuck snaked out of the national archives — back far away, in a prior century.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.