Ever since the arrival of cellphones in the 1990s, I figured on the day I’d disconnect my landline. I got my first cellphone in 1997, when I was working in California, writing for a new start-up. I was officially an “early adopter,” but I was also one of the last of my friends to get one. We all hung out in the same Silicon Valley coffee shops. That’s where you went to trade secrets, lurking amid the latte and chai.
Cellphones weren’t still bricks, but they weren’t exactly cheap. There were no “national plans” yet, because no one company had managed to cobble together enough of the country to make it work. That would change the next year.
My landline in Aspen soon went quiet. A cellphone number is a 10-digit signal that covers a lot of ground. It didn’t cost any more to call Vermont than it did to call next door.
But I kept the landline. I needed it to get the cellphone to go off when it disappeared beneath seat cushions, got lost in the shower (don’t ask) or misplaced in a blizzard of paper. It also was my link to the past and the Long Lost Girlfriend. The number was easy to remember and I’d had it for years. The only time the landline couldn’t find the cellphone was when the phone got lost in the fridge (don’t ask).
Real people don’t call on a landline. Only droids do. It’s either a voice crowing about lower interest rates or guaranteeing killer prices on auto insurance. Google thinks I’m a company that will advertise. Not even the friendly city of Aspen folks call to ask how I’m doing. They instead send some unfathomable 22-page survey with a zip code at least six states away. When city hall exiles customer service, you know something’s up.
Most folks would get irritated about all these calls, but not me. I tend to get amused instead. I never finished my psychology studies in school, so I try to practice every day. My naturally curious soul wants to answer the landline sometimes. It’s fun. It’s an act. It’s pot luck. I can be who I want to be.
“Sir, we are calling about the malfunction in your Windows operating system. It’s sending out a distress signal.”
“Hey, Larry. Am I late for lunch?”
“Sir, I’m calling about Windows.”
“You’re calling from Microsoft?”
“Who’s that?”
“Please. Slow down. It’s the accent.”
“I don’t have an accent. I’m from Utah.”
“Really. What area code are you in?”
“Just a second. I’ll ask my supervisor.”
“I don’t use Windows. Just so you know. I’m pure Mac.”
“But your computer is sending out a malfunction signal.”
“Then it must be the dude next door. Nice tenor act, Sheila. It’s OK. You can come by and stick your stuff in the wash.”
“No, sir. The signal is from you.”
“Then you’re spying. I’m calling the NSA.”
Surely if I look out the window, I’ll spot the truck with the large dish mounted on it.
These days, most of the droids are from political campaigns. They’re always up against some fundraising deadline. Both parties think I’m a treasured donor. Or it’s a charity I’ve never heard of. I scare them off by asking what their pass-through ratio is. Usually the fundraiser who’s calling will rake off 90% — or he’ll just grab the full Monty.
The fun calls are all gone. I really miss them.
The IRS would call about the second quarter two years earlier. Seems they finally found it. IBM phoned about the typewriter I leased several decades ago. They’re letting me know it’s been fixed. Or the DEA is claiming they want to visit about some pot party years ago. Seems my best friend and first roommate here cleaned up, went to law school, is now up for a Supreme Court clerkship, and has listed me as a reference. He’s pleading for me to claim ignorance. He knows I’m good at keeping state secrets.
Every year, I routinely call the phone company to discuss the landline rate. They always fix me up for the next year with a “retention bonus.” If only the airlines worked that way.
There are law firms I’ve never heard of. These are collection shacks, usually working for some cable company pretending never to have received my cancellation notice. And there’s the one that wants $50 for a parking ticket in Denver. I used the judge’s space because, well, he asked that I visit about a case I was covering, and the other spaces were full. But judges can’t fix other judges’ parking tickets because it looks weird, and I’m not about to rat out a sitting judge.
There are two other reasons to keep a landline. The first is to make a 911 call, because their systems track landlines. But any accident I’d have around here would be too embarrassing to discuss.
The last reason is to call AT&T when their cell tower is down. I prod them to take action by reminding them I know exactly where both their towers are — the West End and downtown. I’m staring at one of them and it’s been belching smoke. Sure I’m exaggerating. But there’s also the chance that I really do know too much.
Being the keeper of so many state secrets has its benefits.
