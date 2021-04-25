Beware the “news” you read. It is getting corrupted by money at play.
You knew this already. “Fake news” has been around for years, before even the 45th president popularized it. He jabbed those he didn’t like with the label, but it also came to cover his propensity to fib a lot. With so many fabrications running around, it became fashionable for their seepage onto airwaves. It wasn’t the fault of Fox News, though Fox amped it up.
Lay blame at the feet of hedge funds and ratings. Rush Limbaugh, the chief “dittohead” who died recently between radio shows, was blunt about it. He settled on a suitably conservative dialogue. Regularly, he picked a favorite target to dump on — his favorite was Hillary Clinton. Limbaugh lived and died for ratings. He bragged by naming his company “Excellence in Broadcasting.”
Limbaugh spawned an entire lesser generation of radio talk shows. Smart journalists tuned out Limbaugh at their peril. Though many found him hard to take, his daily offerings became de rigueur for anyone curious to get a read on diehard right-wing thought. Call it opposition research.
In the last few decades, hedge funds have taken up the call. Such funds spread the risk, so that no single investor feels either the danger or spotlight. Alden, one of the largest hedge funds, took over the Denver Post and other newspapers. Its effect wasn’t to slant the news, but rather to gut it. Alden set about chopping newsroom payrolls. The entire newsroom at the Post revolted, penning an editorial demanding that Alden sell the Post to someone who cared about news. To date, the call has gone unheeded, though the Denver newspaper market has become a hotbed for smaller players since the Rocky Mountain News left the field in 2008.
Outfits like Sinclair, a broadcaster, took up the call. It would insert editorials on Sinclair broadcasts that sounded strange until they didn’t any more. Soon enough, others in the business began flooding the air with “news” with political bias. If the voices behind it sounded comforting enough, you might avoid ditching it in favor of a “Friends” rerun.
When Fox News formed its network, it sought to distinguish itself by proclaiming a mantra of “fair and balanced” reporting. No one at Fox News today takes the proclamation seriously. Fox slid further to the right. Take Tucker Carlson. He’s progressively gone from Trumpism to dabbing in conspiracy theories. Carlson is easy to listen to, but follows Limbaugh’s example in his reverence for ratings.
The conservative hold has sparked a Newtonian progressive reaction. Rachel Maddow at MSNBC is now that network’s top-rated host, while Chris Cuomo holds that position at CNN. Cable News Network was the original all-news cable network when it appeared in the early 1980s. But it too was overhauled after business forces decided it could earn higher ratings (and higher prices for 30-second ad slots) by finding a popular lineup of talk hosts as anchors beyond news.
Fox was briefly overtaken after the Jan. 6 riots as ratings king, but it will return to its dominance. Television is still a slave to metrics, and networks like to enter and exit news programming with top ratings for the rest of their lineups.
Ratings and money drive mergers. It’s iffy for wealthy broadcasters to assume that listeners and viewers need to hear their opinions until they become accustomed to spoon-fed feedings.
Local owners get nervous when they hear from advertisers and listener groups. This trend has its powerful moments, now showcased by voting rights advocates pushing the likes of Coke and Delta Airlines.
Where can you retreat when you’re worried about the “news purity” of what you’re reading and hearing? There’s always the BBC for world news. “The Beebs” is supported by a British tax on television owners, which frees it from commercial pressure.
Finally there is the world of capitalism. Progressive thought has never been a powerhouse of profit-taking in broadcasting, but that could change as a raft of independently wealthy owners buy papers like the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times.
The New York Times is owned by an independent family that still has ritualistic gatherings to re-pledge their dedication to straight news. Trump called the Times a “failing paper.” But from the day Trump took office until the end of his term, the stock price of the New York Times company tripled.
That’s capitalism at play. It’s a sort of like a “reverse” in a football backfield.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.